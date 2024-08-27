Zelensky Says There Are Difficulties With Return Of Azov Soldiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are difficulties with the return from captivity of the Azov National Guard, and the families of the prisoners should be aware of them.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference.

“A decision was made, and it was very important for me that, first of all, the families of our heroic military who are in captivity, the families of the prisoners, should understand what is happening. Because there are difficulties with the return of the Azovs, for various reasons. It is probably necessary for the families to know all these challenges and difficulties, and that is why I first asked, and then we approved at the Chief of Staff, that there is an appropriate format for working with families and working to coordinate the lists not only with the DIU, but the DIU now works together with the SSU, together with Lubinets and with foreign intelligence. They are coordinating these lists, they are asking each other the questions that the families or their representatives are asking in public, and they should get answers. They will ask these questions in their current format in this Center for the Return of Our Prisoners and we also believe that they will find answers,” Zelensky said.

He also noted that the next release of prisoners on August 24 coincided with the anniversary of Ukraine's Independence Day, as the preparation for the exchange had been going on for a long time.

As Ukrinform reported, on August 24, 115 soldiers were returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity.