Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani Elected President Of Umm Salal Club

Doha, Qatar: The General Assembly of Umm Salal Club held a meeting today, August 27, at its premises and elected HE Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as President of Umm Salal Club, and HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Thani as Vice President by acclamation for the electoral 2024-2025 term.

The meeting reached the quorum, in the presence of the founding members, active members, and representatives from the of Sports and Youth. Additionally, Muhammad Salem Al Nuaimi was appointed as the executive director of the club.

HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Thani affirmed that assuming the presidency of the club is an extraordinary responsibility, underlining that the club administration aspires to double down on endeavors to set Umm Salal Club back on track, in addition to achieving milestones that meet the aspirations of both the club fans and staffers.

His Excellency heaped praise on the tremendous advancement in the club under the leadership of the French coach Patrice Carteron, who made a substantial change and gave hope to achieve progressive ranks among the first four teams in 2024-2025 season Ooredoo Stars League this season.

He said the technical stability of the first team would be positively reflected on the team's posture, as numerous professional players were signed to bolster the team's ranks.

HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Thani highlighted that throughout the past years the club has succeeded in achieving a plethora of objectives foremost of which was securing investment incomes, personal ambitions and creation of a different vision for the club. He emphasized that the strategy developed by the club has enabled it to move in the right direction on various technical, administrative, and organizational levels.

His Excellency expressed his great happiness for the incredible success of the club's football academy that witnessed the joining of 26 footballers to Aspire Academy for Sports Excellence, as well as achieving numerous trophies and advanced ranks at age group levels, culminating in reserve league championship.

During the meeting, videos of some achievements made by Umm Salal Club teams were screened, with the general manager of the club Mohammed Salem Al Nuaimi presenting the General Assembly's agenda and discussing the President's report on the milestones of the previous season, alongside a work plan for the new season.

Members of the General Assembly of Umm Salal Club hoped to maintain the advantageous position the club has attained, as the first football team won the championship of Ooredoo cup in the past season.