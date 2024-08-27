(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) , a leader in artificial-intelligence (“AI”)-driven drug discovery and biologics, is reporting on a study that demonstrates the long-term stability and viability of the more than 150,000 cryopreserved patient tumor samples available within its proprietary biobank. According to the report, the study validates highly reproducible drug response data as well as enabling and supporting the AI platform

to model and predict patient outcomes on historical samples. The company has released a new white paper that discusses this study, and the importance of tumor sample viability, in greater detail.

“We are extremely pleased with the results of this study, which demonstrates that even after an extended period of time - some as long as 16 years - the samples cryopreserved in our biobank remain viable and able to deliver the same drug response data as when originally tested,” said Predictive Oncology SVP of Translational Medicine and Drug Discovery Dr. Arlette Uihlein in the press release.“This not only validates the utility of our biobank, but also the strength and reliability of the drug response data that we compiled over those many years. We are uniquely positioned to enable drug developers to query patient responses to their drug candidates, accounting for real-world patient heterogeneity, and to validate targets and biomarkers long before human clinical trials commence.”

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”) to expedite early biomarker and drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The company's proprietary AI/ML platform has been scientifically validated to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug compound, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent

in-vitro testing. With the company's vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry's broadest AI-based, drug-discovery solutions, further complemented by its wholly owned Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (“CLIA”) lab and GMP facilities. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to POAI are available in the company's newsroom at

