Scardanelli Meets Witches In Brittany Forest
Date
8/27/2024 1:15:48 PM
Live at Fete de Bosmeléac
Simon Scardanelli plays the Ukulele too
New album crowdfunded from hit songwriter
MERLEAC, BRITTANY, FRANCE, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning English singer-songwriter Simon Scardanelli (Big Bam Boo - top 20 - 1989 USA & Canada) (SanRemo Songwriting Award 2023) has a crowd-funder for his new album.
It's been almost 5 years since“The Rock, the Sea, the Rising Tide”
"Inspired by an auspicious meeting in the magical forest of Huelgoat, Britttany, I began writing the songs for a new album in February last year. Catapulted into a doomed love affair I wrote many, many songs. Most of them were never going to see the light of day, and, once the dust had settled and I was able to look at the events with some perspective, I wrote the title track "Underneath the Singing Tree" - a slightly whimsical and more light-hearted look at what had happened."
Beware the elves, witches and pixies in the forest!
Watch the magical mystery video here .
The Kickstarter campaign here
Underneath the Singing Tree - Official Video
