(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Inc., in collaboration with WS Audiology (WSA), proudly introduces the CRE-C20, the latest addition to its premium over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid lineup.1 This innovative device is designed to provide individuals 18 and older with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss a superior hearing experience through cutting-edge features such as advanced sound technology, rechargeable battery convenience, and a highly customizable user experience. The CRE-C20 combines Sony's expertise in consumer electronics with WSA's leadership in hearing aid technology, offering a discreet, virtually invisible design that fits seamlessly into any lifestyle. With a focus on accessibility and quality, the CRE-C20 aims to break down barriers and stigmas associated with hearing aids, providing reliable support and enhanced hearing clarity in various environments.

Sony Electronics Expands Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Lineup with the Launch of CRE-C20

A New Era in Hearing Aid Technology

The CRE-C20 represents a significant advancement in OTC hearing aid technology, incorporating the latest innovations to enhance sound quality and offering rechargeable battery convenience. This do-it-yourself, app-enabled1 "self-fitting" device allows users to adjust their hearing aids independently, offering a fully customizable experience with no wait time.

Through the Sony | Hearing Control app1, users can easily set up their devices, which will be customized to their hearing needs with predefined smart hearing settings based on thousands of real-life audiograms, providing a more tailored and rich listening experience. The CRE-C20's nearly invisible design ensures a comfortable fit, making it an ideal choice for those seeking both functionality and aesthetics. Additionally, Sony's best-in-class OTC hearing aid Customer Service team is available to guide users through the setup process, help fine-tune their hearing experience, and answer any questions pre or post purchase.

"Our mission with Sony's OTC hearing aids category is to continue cutting-edge innovation with our technology to improve the way consumers can interact with their surroundings. For those with hearing loss, barriers and stigmas associated with the use of hearing aids prevent many from getting the critical care they need," says Tyler Ishida, President of Consumer Business Group, Sony Electronics. "With our existing line of hearing aids and the launch of the CRE-C20, we're hopeful that Sony can provide support for a variety of hearing challenges quickly, directly, and in a way that fits comfortably into people's lifestyle."

Key Features of the CRE-C20:

At the heart of the CRE-C20 is its professional-grade sound technology, which includes an Adaptive Soundscape Processing to prioritize speech clarity while maintaining awareness of surrounding noises. This feature is particularly beneficial in noisy environments, where the device's noise reduction capabilities help users focus on important sounds like a friend's voice.The CRE-C20 is equipped with a powerful rechargeable battery that provides up to 28 hours of continuous use from a single charge.2 This ensures reliable performance throughout the day, eliminating the need for frequent battery replacements and enhancing user convenience. Its case also enables additional charging on-the-go and can hold enough power to charge the C20s up to three times before having to connect to a power source again.With the Sony | Hearing Control app1 users can easily customize their hearing experience. The app offers predefined smart hearing settings based on extensive audiometric data, as well as options for quick and easy adjustments to sound quality and volume. This customization ensures that the CRE-C20 meets the unique hearing needs of each user.Built to withstand various environmental conditions, the CRE-C20 has an IP68 rating3, offering protection against water, moisture, and dust. This durability ensures that the device remains functional and reliable, providing users with peace of mind.Sony is committed to supporting its customers beyond the point of sale. The CRE-C20 comes with access to a dedicated OTC hearing aids Customer Support team. This team provides guidance on device setup, customization, and troubleshooting, ensuring that users can maximize the benefits of their hearing aids.

Commitment to Accessibility and Community Support

The launch of the CRE-C20 aligns with Sony and WSA's shared goal of making advanced hearing technology more accessible to a broader audience. The FDA-cleared4 device is designed not only to improve the quality of life for those with hearing loss but also to make premium hearing solutions available to those who may not have access to traditional hearing aids. The CRE-C20 is also FSA/HSA eligible5, making it a financially accessible option for many consumers.

The CRE-C20 self-fitting OTC hearing aid has a suggested retail price of $999.99 and is available for sale now on the Sony website CRE-C20 product page

and through a range of third-party retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, CVS, HearUSA, and select hearing-care professionals. In addition, Sony will be adjusting the price of the other hearing aid models as follows; the CRE-C10 at a suggested retail price of $799.99 and the CRE-E10 at $1,099.99

Sony News

Sony News .

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment.

Notes:

1 Sony | Hearing control app – Use app on smartphone to personalize settings. Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require registration.

2

Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, and usage. Batteries are consumable products and their capacity degrades over time as they age. Sony does not guarantee the lifespan of the battery.

3 Dust-tight to IP6X standard and protected against the effects of continuous water immersion to IPx8 standard (under 1 meter for 1 hour)

4 FDA cleared as OTC self-fitting hearing aid intended to amplify sound for individuals 18 years of age or older with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. Please review the product information documents that accompany the product for usage details and warnings.

5

Subject to member eligibility. Customers should check with their insurance company to verify coverage and eligibility.

