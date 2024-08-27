Global Baby Thermometers Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Baby Thermometers Global Report 2024 Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Forecast to 2033

Global Baby Thermometers Market Report 2024 Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Forecast to 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The baby thermometers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.98 billion in 2023 to $12.20 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a heightened focus on health and hygiene due to the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing penetration of baby care products, diversification and expansion of retail channels, concerns about infectious diseases, and supportive regulatory frameworks and standards for baby care products.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The baby thermometers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $18.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to improvements in healthcare infrastructure, increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms, increased birth rates among older parents, growth of telehealth and telemedicine services, and heightened concerns about product safety and accuracy.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Baby Thermometers Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Baby Thermometers Market

The rising birth rates are expected to propel the growth of the baby thermometers market going forward. Birth rates refer to the number of live births per 1,000 people in a population within a specified period, typically one year. The rising birth rates are influenced by factors such as improved healthcare leading to lower infant mortality, cultural shifts towards larger families, economic stability encouraging family planning, and supportive government policies promoting childbirth and family development. Baby thermometers are essential for monitoring newborns' temperatures to ensure they are stable and to detect any signs of fever or illness early. They provide quick and accurate readings, which are crucial for prompt medical care if needed.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the baby thermometers market include Braun GmbH, Omron Corporation, Graco Inc., Babyhug, Briggs Corporation, Exergen Corporation, iHealth Lab Inc., American Diagnostic Corporation.

Major companies operating in the baby thermometers market are introducing innovative products, such as infrared thermometers, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Infrared thermometers use infrared technology to measure temperature without contact, often by scanning the forehead or ear, providing quick and hygienic readings. They are widely used in medical settings and households for non-invasive and rapid temperature monitoring.

Segments:

1) By Type: Rectal, Oral, Infrared, Ear Canal, Pacifier, Armpit

2) By Thermometer Type: Digital Baby Thermometers, Infrared Baby Thermometers, Pacifier Baby Thermometers, Smart Baby Thermometers

3) By Connectivity: Non-Connected Baby Thermometers, Connected Baby Thermometers

4) By Distribution Channel: Retail Store, Online Store, Supermarket, Pharma Store

5) By Application: Home Use, Clinical Use, Travel And Portable Use, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the baby thermometers market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the baby thermometers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Baby Thermometers Market Definition

Baby thermometers are specialized devices designed to accurately measure the body temperature of infants and young children. They are often designed with features such as flexible tips, quick read times, and non-invasive methods (e.g., forehead or ear thermometers) to ensure comfort and safety while providing reliable readings.

Baby Thermometers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Baby Thermometers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on baby thermometers market size, baby thermometers market drivers and trends, baby thermometers market major players, baby thermometers competitors' revenues, baby thermometers market positioning, and baby thermometers market growth across geographies. The baby thermometers market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Smart Baby Monitor Global Market Report 2024



Baby Carriers Global Market Report 2024



Baby Puffs and Snacks Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.