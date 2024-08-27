Social Media Star Outdoor Anthony Encouraging Kids To Get Outside With New Nature Journal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anthony Porter, a.k.a. @OutdoorAnthony, is releasing "My Epic Nature Journal" (Blue Balloon Books; September 3, 2024), encouraging all young readers and adventure buddies to connect with nature. Filled with fascinating facts, colorful illustrations, and exciting activities, this journal prompts kids to draw, craft, and explore the world around them. "My Epic Nature Journal" is meant to be a child's guide to endless adventures.

The pages of this journal invite kids to trace leaves, analyze their five senses, answer silly questions, and more.

Take this book home with you and discover fun new adventures with Outdoor Anthony! Step outside, breathe in the fresh air, and dive headfirst into the incredible natural world that surrounds us. From towering trees to tiny insects, there's so much to discover and explore!

As an environmental educator for a decade, Anthony Porter seeks to inspire people across the planet to adventure outdoors. He's known for his nature expertise, survival tips, archery skills, and as a professional athlete. He's appeared on American Ninja Warrior for many years and has repeatedly become a National Finalist.

With half a million followers on social media and 35+ million views on his channels, his viral videos enable people to find outdoor adventures in their own life, all while adding a flavor of comedy. Anthony is a trained Wilderness First Responder, backpacking guide, archery expert, and one day hopes to have his own educational show inspiring people of all ages on how to venture into the great outdoors!

Follow his adventures with the handle @outdooranthony, and find copies of "My Epic Nature Journal" available on BlueBalloonBooks and everywhere books are sold.

