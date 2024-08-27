Himachal Assembly Passes Bill To Raise Women's Marriage Age From 18 To 21

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Aug 27 (IANS) An amendment Bill to increase the minimum age of marriage for girls in Himachal Pradesh by three years to 21 was passed unanimously without discussion in the legislative Assembly on Tuesday, the first day of the monsoon session, bringing it at par with that of men.

Social Justice and Empowerment Dhani Shandil presented the Himachal Pradesh Child Marriage Prohibition (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the House.

Now the Bill will be sent to the Governor for approval.

The minimum age of marriage for girls in the state is 18 years. The state is increasing it by three years. Its draft was approved by the Cabinet seven months ago.

Shandil informed the House that the girls would now get opportunities to progress.“Even today some people marry at a young age. Owing to this, the children cannot study and cannot progress in life.”

Shandil emphasized the government's dedication to provide the girls with better opportunities for education and career growth.

“Raising the marriage age (from 18 to 21) will ensure that girls are given the chance to fully develop and achieve their potential before entering into marriage,” he said.

He pointed out that early marriages often result in negative health outcomes for young mothers and restrict their personal and professional development.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu had directed that a committee be formed to look into the issue of increasing the marriage age.

On December 8, 2023, an official statement said as per the direction of the Chief Minister, a committee to examine an increase in the marriage age of girls in Himachal Pradesh has been formed.

The committee comprised Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary M. Sudha Devi, who chaired the panel, with Rural Development Secretary Priyatu Mandal, Law Secretary Sharad K. Lagwal and Director of Labour and Employment Manasi Thakur as members. Priyanka Verma, the Managing Director of the National Health Mission, was the Member Secretary of the committee.