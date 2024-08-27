Kolkata Rape-Murder Horror: CBI Gets Permission To Conduct Polygraph Test On ASI Anup Dutta

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday received authorization to conduct a polygraph test on Anup Dutta, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. This development follows the completion of a similar polygraph test on Sandip Ghosh, the former Principal of the medical college.

"CBI has got permission to conduct a polygraph test of ASI rank officer Anup Dutta into the rape and murder of a woman doctor. The polygraph test of Sandip Ghosh former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has been completed," reported ANI quoting CBI sources.

The CBI is intensifying its investigation by consulting experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) regarding DNA and forensic reports linked to the case. This step is crucial for ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the evidence and for verifying if Sanjay Roy, the primary suspect, acted alone or if other individuals were involved.

Officials from the CBI indicated that the reports from AIIMS will be instrumental in determining whether additional suspects were involved in the crime. Currently, the investigation leans toward Roy being the sole perpetrator, but this theory will be reassessed based on the experts' input from AIIMS.

The rape and murder of the junior doctor, whose body was discovered with severe injury marks in a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College on August 9, has sparked significant outrage and protests. The victim's body was found by a doctor on his morning rounds, leading to immediate police action.

Kolkata Police arrested Sanjay Roy on August 10, after CCTV footage placed him at the scene of the crime at 4:03 AM on August 9. Further investigation revealed "recent injuries" on Roy, including abrasions and marks indicating a struggle. Biological samples, including urethral swabs, semen, and nail clippings, were collected for forensic examination.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the CBI, which commenced its investigation the following day. The CBI took possession of all forensic evidence from the Kolkata Police and has since subjected Roy, Sandip Ghosh, four doctors who were on duty, and a civic volunteer to polygraph tests to uncover additional details about the crime.

The CBI is currently analyzing the initial reports from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and cross-referencing them with existing evidence to guide further investigation. While polygraph tests are valuable for identifying discrepancies in suspects' statements, it is important to note that the results are not admissible as evidence in court. They are used primarily to obtain leads and further insights into the case.