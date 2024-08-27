President: Ukraine Really Needs Polish Planes And Downing Of Russian Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine really needs Polish MiG aircraft and Poland's shooting down of Russian missiles over the western regions.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during the forum“Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today, the Polish side's attention to our defense capabilities has slightly decreased. I mean, Poland probably gave what it could, and there are probably some things that remain in Poland today. I am raising one question... There is a specific question: we really need your MiGs, your airplanes,” he said.

Zelensky emphasized that Polish fighter jets are well equipped and that Ukraine will not waste time training pilots with them.

“I raised this issue with Andrzej and Prime Minister Tusk. We raised it at all levels. Unfortunately, there is no positive decision yet,” the President informed.

The Head of State added that Poland was an important part of the decision to shoot down missiles over Ukraine, at least over its western part and those missiles heading for Poland.

“We have talked a lot about this and we need, as I understand it, the support of several countries. Poland ... hesitates to be alone with this decision. It wants the support of other countries in NATO. I think this would lead to a positive decision by Romania,” Zelensky said.

He summarized that it would be easier for Ukraine to focus on other areas.

The President added that Poland's assistance was very serious and it is worth recalling the first days of the full-scale invasion, when he held daily talks with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, Poland accepted refugees and set up a hub for the supply of aid in Rzeszow.

Zelensky also expressed the opinion that the grain process will not fundamentally affect the historical closeness between Poland and Ukraine, and the loss of historical unity due to some misunderstandings, in his opinion, will have an extremely high cost.

As Ukrinform reported, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on August 26 that the total cost of military aid to Ukraine alone is about 12 billion zlotys (about 3 billion US dollars).