CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Edison and Ameren Illinois customers who have chosen alternative electricity suppliers have lost a combined total of about $297 million over the last year and $1.8 billion since 2015, the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) said Tuesday, citing annual state reports on electricity competition.

While ComEd and Ameren deliver electricity to their customers over the power lines they own, under Illinois law, those customers can choose another company to supply the actual electricity. As of May 2024, about 1.37 million Illinois residential consumers were

with another supplier-a 22 percent increase from the year before.

On Tuesday, CUB issued a statewide warning, urging Illinois consumers to beware of rip-offs peddled by alternative suppliers door-to-door, via mail and over the phone.

"Far too many Illinois consumers have suffered skyrocketing power bills because of an alternative electricity supplier. Going with an alternative offer pitched by a sales rep is a gamble you are likely to lose," CUB Executive Director Sarah Moskowitz said. "There are more reliable ways to reduce electric bills, including energy efficiency."



The Illinois Commerce Commission's Office of Retail Market Development (ORMD), which focuses on electricity competition, recently released its

2024 annual report , covering June 1, 2023 through May 31, 2024: