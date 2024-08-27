Bihar: Former Union Minister Joins Jan Suraaj

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Aug 27 (IANS) Former Union Devendra Prasad Yadav on Tuesday joined Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj campaign and will serve as one of the campaign's key leaders.

“We are connecting every honest person and leader with Jan Suraaj. It will include all those who want to contribute to change the existing system of Bihar. Today, lakhs of people are joining Jan Suraaj, this is the real strength and potential of Jan Suraaj,” said a jubilant Kishor, who welcomed the former Union Minister to the movement.

Prashant Kishor's remarks underscore his vision of uniting diverse and committed individuals under the Jan Suraaj banner to bring about“systemic change” in Bihar.

The inclusion of a prominent figure like Devendra Prasad Yadav signals a strengthening of the campaign and its appeal to those dissatisfied with the current political landscape.

Devendra Prasad Yadav, along with his colleagues, officially joined Jan Suraaj at an event called the Samajwadi Samagam program held at Patna's Gyan Bhawan.

Prashant Kishor claimed his joining is a significant boost for the campaign.

Expressing his satisfaction by joining Jan Suraaj, Devendra Prasad Yadav criticised the current socialist leaders, stating:“The so-called socialist leaders garland Ram Manohar Lohia and give opportunities to their sons and daughters. We are joining Prashant Kishor because he thinks of equality in society, which matches the socialist ideology. Therefore, by joining Jan Suraaj, we are once again reviving socialism.”

Prashant Kishor, who has been actively working to build a broad-based movement for change in Bihar, has announced plans to formally establish Jan Suraaj as a political party on October 2.

The party aims to contest the Bihar assembly elections in 2025, with a focus on addressing the issues facing the state and promoting equality, in line with socialist principles.