Yoga Mat Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenue That Will Boost Overall Industry Growth By 2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The global yoga mat size was at $13.3 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $23.2 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The yoga mat market growth is propelled by alarming surge in incidence of obesity and health-related diseases. In addition, consumers are increasingly following practices such as yoga and are engaged in purchasing accessories for the same such as yoga mat , blocks, and yoga pants, which boost the growth of the global market. Furthermore, governments of various countries and yoga & fitness clubs have been actively engaged in promoting yoga worldwide, which has resulted in increased awareness of benefits of yoga globally.

📚 Don't miss out on your Sample Copy:

The global yoga mat market size was at $13.3 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $23.2 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The yoga mat market is segmented into material, end user, distribution channel, and region. By material, the market is categorized into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), thermoplastic elastomers (TPE), rubber, cotton/jute, and others. Among these, PVC yoga mat are the most widely used among consumers, owing to their cost-effectiveness and easy availability in different sizes, shapes, and colors in all retail stores. The PVC segment was valued at $4.9 billion, and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026, to reach $8.2 billion by 2026. However, the cotton/jute segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for yoga mats fabricated from biodegradable materials.

On the basis of end user, the households segment held a significant share in the global market in 2018. However, the yoga & fitness clubs segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR, owing to inclination of consumers toward joining professional yoga centers and fitness clubs coupled with increase in promotional campaigns by yoga & fitness clubs.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. The specialty stores segment led the yoga mat market in 2018, and is estimated reach $12.2 billion, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the near future, owing to increase in penetration of smartphones and rise in number of consumers seeking for convenient lifestyle.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current yoga mat market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing yoga mat market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the yoga mat market.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the yoga mat industry.

Do Purchase Enquiry Before Buying

Key Findings of the Study:

By material, the cotton/jute segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Depending on end user, the household segment is expected to dominate the market for yoga mat, globally, holds 57.1% of share in the market.

In 2018, by distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the highest share, accounts 53.71% of the global yoga mat market share.

In 2018, the U.S. was the most prominent market globally, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The major market players profiled in the global yoga mat market

Jade Fusion

prAna

Adidas

Eupromed

Lululemon Athletica

Hugger Mugger

Ecoyoga

Yaazhtex

Aurorae Yoga, LLC

Manduka

Similar Reports in Consumer Goods Industry

Sports Protective Equipment Market

At-Home Fitness Equipment Market

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.