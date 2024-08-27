Matches Market To Reach $233.5 Million, Globally, By 2033 At 1.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global matches is experiencing significant growth driven by a combination of traditional demand and emerging trends. Population growth and urbanization in developing countries continue to market expansion, as matches remain a cost-effective and reliable fire-starting tool in areas with limited electrification. The persistent need for matches in household applications, particularly for cooking and lighting, sustains steady consumption. Cultural and religious practices involving flame contribute to consistent demand. Wilmington,Delaware , Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Matches Market by Type (Ordinary Matches, High-grade Matches and Others), Packaging (Match Boxes and Match Books), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the matches market was valued at $195.8 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $233.5 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2024 to 2033. Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: Prime determinants of growth The matches market growth is primarily driven by several key factors. Population growth and urbanization in developing countries continue to increase demand, as matches remain a cost-effective and reliable fire-starting tool. The persistent need for matches in household applications, particularly for cooking and lighting in areas with limited electrification, sustains market expansion. Cultural and religious practices that involve flame also contribute to steady consumption. The outdoor recreation and camping sectors provide a consistent customer base, while the hospitality industry maintains demand for matches as a convenience item. Emergency preparedness trends and the inclusion of matches in survival kits further bolster market growth. In addition, innovations in eco-friendly production methods and materials, as well as the development of premium or specialty matches, are opening new market segments and attracting environmentally conscious consumers, thus propelling the industry forward despite competition from alternative fire-starting methods. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $195.8 Million Market Size in 2033 $233.5 Million CAGR 1.8% No. of Pages in Report 195 Segments Covered Type, Packaging, Distribution channel, and Region. Drivers Continued demand from households for cooking and lighting Usage in religious and cultural practices Popularity in outdoor activities and camping Opportunities Expansion into emerging markets with low electrification rates Creation of premium, designer, or luxury match products Restraint Safety concerns, especially regarding children Perception as an outdated technology in some markets

Segment Highlights

By product type, ordinary matches was the dominating segment in matches market owing to the widespread availability, low cost, and basic functionality make them the go-to choice for the majority of consumers, especially in developing countries and rural areas. Ordinary matches are extensively used in households for everyday tasks like lighting stoves, candles, and incense, as well as in various industries and commercial settings. Their simple manufacturing process allows for mass production, keeping prices competitive and ensuring broad market penetration. While High-grade Matches, which offer improved quality, longer burn time, or special features like water resistance, cater to niche markets and outdoor enthusiasts, they generally command a smaller market share due to higher prices and specialized use cases.

By packaging, the match boxes segment was the dominating segment in the matches market owing to its practicality, convenience, and traditional appeal. Match boxes offer a compact, portable, and protective container for matches, making them ideal for household use and storage. Their design allows for easy distribution, stacking, and display in retail environments, which is advantageous for both sellers and consumers. Match boxes also provide a reliable striking surface, ensuring consistent ignition. The standardized size and shape of match boxes make them easily recognizable and familiar to consumers worldwide. In addition, match boxes offer ample space for branding, safety information, and regulatory compliance labels. Their durability protects matches from moisture and accidental ignition, enhancing safety. The low production cost of match boxes contributes to their affordability, making them accessible to a wide range of consumers across different economic backgrounds. This combination of functionality, safety, cost-effectiveness, and consumer familiarity solidifies the match boxes segment's dominant position in the global matches market.

By distribution channel, convenience Stores dominate the matches market owing to their convenience, extensive product range, and competitive pricing. Their widespread presence in both urban and rural areas provides easy accessibility to consumers, making matches readily available for impulse purchases or immediate needs. The nature of convenience stores aligns perfectly with the typical usage patterns of matches, which are often bought on an as-needed basis rather than in bulk. These stores' extended operating hours, sometimes 24/7, cater to consumers' sudden requirements for matches at any time of day. Convenience stores typically position matches near the checkout counter, promoting spontaneous purchases. The small size and low cost of match boxes make them an ideal product for convenience store inventory, requiring minimal shelf space and investment. In addition, convenience stores often serve as go-to locations for smokers purchasing cigarettes, creating a natural pairing with match sales. The quick transaction time associated with buying matches suits the fast-paced environment of convenience stores.

Regional outlook

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the matches market in 2023 owing to several compelling reasons. The region's immense population, particularly in countries like China and India, provides a vast consumer base. Many areas in Asia-Pacific are still developing, with large rural populations and limited electrification, leading to continued reliance on traditional fire-starting methods. Cultural and religious practices in numerous Asian countries frequently involve the use of matches. Traditional cooking methods using wood or gas stoves remain prevalent, further driving demand. The region's lower manufacturing costs make matches more affordable and widely available. Despite declining trends, tobacco consumption in some Asian countries still contributes significantly to match usage. Rapid urbanization and the growth of the hospitality sector in countries like Thailand and Vietnam are creating new markets and increasing institutional demand.

Atlas

Malazlar

Dhanalakshmi Match

Chugai Match

Europe Match

Anyang

Sustech

Swarna Match Factory

Swedish Match

Kanematsu

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global matches market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

