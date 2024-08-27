Azerbaijan Attaches Significance To Korea's Support In Demining Along With Economic Co-Op

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The landmine problem created by Armenia in Azerbaijani territory
is one of the bitter consequences of the long-standing conflict
between the two countries. During and after the Garabagh conflict,
Armenia significantly threatened regional security by planting
landmines on Azerbaijani soil and failing to hand over accurate
maps of mined areas to Baku. Notably, in February of this year,
Yerevan handed over mine maps to Azerbaijan, which were later found
to be inaccurate.
In his interview with The Korea Times Elchin
Amirbayov, the Azerbaijani president's special envoy said that
Azerbaijan is seeking increased support from Korea in its ongoing
demining efforts, which have become critical since the end of the
conflict with Armenia.
"Another big area where we expect Korea to assist us is the
issue of demining because the areas, which were affected by the
conflict - and we are talking about 12 percent of our territory,
have been heavily contaminated by landmines and unexploded
ordnance," Amirbayov noted.
Despite the cease-fire being in place for nearly four years,
Azerbaijan has managed to clear only 13 percent of the contaminated
areas, leaving 87 percent still posing a danger.
"We have to deal with 1.5 million landmines which were planted
by Armenians throughout these years. They refuse to provide us with
mine maps or correct mine maps, so we don't know where those mines
are concentrated, which brings us an ever-increasing human toll,"
he added.
"After the ceasefire, the number of mine victims has reached 377
up until today, and I think the 378th person got wounded today
because he stepped on a mine. Out of those, 69 have died,"
Amirbayov said.
He stressed that this issue is both a "human security issue and
a big humanitarian issue" as the government aims to return 800,000
internally displaced persons to their homes in the affected
areas.
"So far, we have only been able to bring back roughly 8,000
people because the territories are heavily mined. You cannot bring
people back unless you are sure that the land is safe," Amirbayov
said.
Amirbayov expressed disappointment that Korea has not yet been a
leading donor in Azerbaijan's demining efforts, despite its strong
track record of supporting similar initiatives in other countries,
such as Laos, Vietnam, and Cambodia.
"Korea has not been very active in this area for us, although we
believe that you have a very good record of assisting other
countries who suffer. We hope that the Korean government can
continue providing more robust support to us because it's about
helping post-conflict peacebuilding efforts," he said.
Regarding the type of support Azerbaijan is seeking, Amirbayov
explained that financial support for capacity building and
equipment is crucial.
"We have enough people who are mobilized, but what we lack is
the human capacity of trained people. That is also something
important, but also technologies in the demining area are
developing so fast. Now we have special equipment like drones which
can detect mines from a distance," he said, highlighting the need
for advanced technologies and training.
He also mentioned the importance of discussing regional security
issues with Korea, especially as the country begins its two-year
term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security
Council.
"We thought it would be interesting for our Korean partners and
colleagues to get the Azerbaijani perspective on the peace process
between Armenia and Azerbaijan and establish channels of
communication on this issue between our capitals," he said.
When asked about Korea's role on the UN Security Council
regarding the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, Amirbayov clarified
that both countries have opted for a bilateral negotiation
format.
"We do not expect any international organization or third party
to play a direct role, except in supporting the two nations on
their journey towards peace," he said.
"We are very close with Armenia to finalizing a peace agreement,
but we need to ensure this peace is sustainable. The remaining
obstacle is Armenia's constitutional territorial claim on (the)
part of Azerbaijan. Once that is resolved, we can move
forward."
Economic cooperation
Amirbayov highlighted the strategic importance of
Korea-Azerbaijan relations, emphasizing the potential for expanded
cooperation in energy, trade, and regional security.
"First, this is a good opportunity to continue the political
dialogue between our two countries. We consider the Republic of
Korea a key partner in this region, and there is significant
potential to go beyond traditional fields of cooperation, such as
energy, and explore new areas."
"Azerbaijan is exporting various fossil fuels, including oil
products and LNG, to Korea. But even in energy, there is untapped
potential for cooperation in renewable energies," he said. He
highlighted Azerbaijan's resources in wind, solar, and hydropower,
noting the country's transition from fossil fuels to green
energy.
Expanding on the economic ties, he mentioned the geo-economic
significance of Azerbaijan, which lies on critical trade routes
between Asia and Europe.
"In the current geopolitical context, with the conflict between
Russia and Ukraine affecting traditional routes, the Middle
Corridor - replicating the ancient Silk Road - has gained
importance. We see this as a significant area for potential
cooperation with Korean logistics companies," he said.
Regarding trade, Amirbayov revealed that bilateral trade in the
first half of 2024 had reached over $200 million, but emphasized
the potential for much more.
"With the new geopolitical realities, there's room for enhanced
cooperation. We hope to see more Korean investments, especially in
the liberated areas of Azerbaijan, which offer opportunities in
green energy and reconstruction."
This is Amirbayov's first visit to Korea, which gives him the
opportunity to engage with the country on a new level.
"It's a good opportunity to get an impression of your country
and explore ways we can work together more closely," he said.
