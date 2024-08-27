Carolinas AGC Announces The 2024 Top Young Leader Award Winners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is excited to announce the 2024 Top Young Leaders! The Top Young Leader Award recognizes those who play critical roles in the community and professional arenas of the industry. We believe it's important to honor the achievements of our young leaders as the emergence of these individuals is critical to the future of CAGC and the members we serve. The winners were honored at the 2024 Carolinas AGC Summit & in early August.



Ben Bishop, Reeves

Ben Bishop is a Project Manager with Reeves Construction in the Structural Division out of Blacksburg, SC, and manages projects in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Prior to joining Reeves in 2015, he was previously with Crowder Construction and Lee Construction Company of the Carolinas.



Ben is an active member within Carolinas AGC and a huge advocate for the construction industry. He currently chairs the SCDOT/CAGC Bridge Committee and is involved in the Women in Construction Committee. Ben has also served on the NCDOT/CAGC Bridge Committee and was an inaugural member of the CAGC Young Leaders Action Team.

"Ben has always had the uncanny ability to teach the newest engineers and assistant project managers the importance of the basics of construction while still teaching them about company strategies and implementing their business model,"

said Joe Cullitan, Whitecap SE DOT Manager, in a reference letter that was submitted when Ben was nominated for this award.



Ben and his wife Kelci have three children, Madison, Mason, and McCoy. Ben enjoys coaching baseball and leading scout trips for both boys and being a barn dad at his daughter's horse shows.

Josh Byers, Wayne Brothers

Josh serves as a Senior Project Manager and Civil Engineer at Wayne Brothers Companies out of Davidson, NC. Starting his career as an intern in 2015, Josh became a full-time employee in 2016 after graduating from UNC Charlotte. Through his hard work, dedication and skill, Josh has earned four promotions in the last eight years, quickly advancing his role at Wayne Brothers and increasing his responsibilities. In May of 2020, Josh earned his Professional Engineering license.

Josh's professional influence is evident through his active involvement in industry organizations and educational initiatives. Within Carolinas AGC, Josh has been an active member of the CAGC Young Leader Program since 2021, he serves on the CAGC Young Leader Action Team, and is involved with the CAGC Specialty Contractor Advisory Committee. Josh is an active member of UNC Charlotte's Industry Advisory Board, where he mentors a Capstone Project team and contributes to the development of future construction management professionals.

Josh lives in Iron Station, NC with his wife Avery and their three children, Jaxon, Grayson, and Cassidy. In his spare time, he serves as the Production Manager at his church, volunteers at his son's elementary school, participates in location service projects, and coaches his son's baseball team. See photo.

