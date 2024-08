UEFA To Honour Ronaldo As Champions League All-Time Top Scorer

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League, will be honoured with a special award from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin in recognition of his remarkable legacy in the prestigious competition.

Ronaldo's achievements in Europe's premier club competition, accomplished over the course of more than 18 years, will be recognised during the inaugural 2024/25 UEFA 36-team league phase draw ceremony, which will take place on Thursday at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

The former Sporting Clube de Portugal, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has scored 140 Champions League goals in 183 appearances. He is 11 goals clear of Lionel Messi and 46 ahead of third-placed Robert Lewandowski at the top of the scoring charts.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the brightest stars in the UEFA Champions League constellation. His extraordinary goal-scoring achievements in the competition seem destined to stand the test of time, posing a remarkable challenge for future generations to surpass. His sustained excellence at the highest level is a testament to his relentless pursuit of both team and individual honours," read the statement by UEFA president.

Ronaldo has finished seven separate Champions League seasons as leading scorer – more than any other player – spanning from his eight goals in Manchester United's triumphant 2007/08 campaign to his 15-goal haul when Real Madrid claimed their third straight title in 2017/18. He also holds the record for most goals in a single Champions League season having found the net 17 times in 2013/14, including in the extra-time win against Atletico Madrid in the final.

The Portugal forward has won the competition once with Manchester United and four times with Real Madrid – making him the first five-time winner in the competition's history since 1992 – and is the only player to date to have scored in three separate UEFA Champions League finals (2008, 2014, 2017).

"Over more than two decades, he has continuously evolved and refined his game while preserving a youthful passion for scoring and celebrating goals. His professionalism, work ethic, dedication, and ability to shine on the grandest stage are qualities that football players everywhere should aspire to emulate," added Ceferin.