Eventhive To Host Fintech Without Borders Forum In London In October 2024

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Lagos, Nigeria, 27th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Eventhive , a global B2B event servicing company, will host a new fintech-focused event – Fintech Without Borders Forum – in London on October 17 2024 at the QEII Centre in Westminster to facilitate conversations about building and nurturing a truly borderless global fintech ecosystem.







Fintech Without Borders Forum will gather industry leaders from banks, financial services providers, fintech companies, government agencies and other service providers to explore issues affecting the global cross-border payment landscape. The event will explore a wide range of topics, including the state of the global fintech market, combating fraud in cross-border payment, navigating regulatory and compliance issues, as well as other emerging issues and trends shaping the global fintech landscape.

The global fintech sector has shown strong performance with average customer growth rates exceeding 50% from 2021-2022. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of digital financial services by underserved populations and small businesses globally. However, a range of challenges persist, including regulatory and compliance hurdles, currency exchange issues, data privacy and security and more.

The packed agenda for the event will include keynote speeches, panel discussions and other conversation and networking opportunities for attendees. Confirmed speakers include Adam Gagen , (Global Head of Government Affairs, Revolut), Thomas Bull (Partner – Head of Fintech Growth , UK financial Services, EY), Chad Reimers , (General Manager of Fraud and ID, Transunion UK), Elizabeth Rosiello (Founder and CEO, Aza FInance). More speakers to be announced soon.







Speaking ahead of the event, Jamiu Ijaodola , CEO and founder of Eventhive, said,“We are thrilled to be hosting the first Fintech Without Borders Forum event in London. London is renowned as one of the most dynamic financial hubs in the world and we are excited by the agenda and the line of speakers we have put together. Our goal is to create a platform where innovators and industry leaders can share knowledge, inspire new ideas, and foster collaborations that will shape the future of fintech, and we are looking forward to delivering another outstanding event.”

For more information about the event or to discuss partnership opportunities, please visit

About Eventhive

Eventhive is a global event servicing company with a focus on developing Africa's businesses via face-to-face events. We operate in the heart of the knowledge and information economy within major sectors in Africa, enabling businesses to grow by connecting them to knowledge, people, ideas and opportunities.