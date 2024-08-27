Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences
Date
8/27/2024 7:09:08 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases, today announced that company management will participate at the following upcoming conferences:
Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Forum: 1x1 Investor Meetings
Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Baird Global Healthcare conference
Forum: Fireside Chat
Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Time: 4:20 p.m. ET
Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Forum: Fireside Chat
Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
UBS Virtual Ophthalmology Day
Forum: Fireside Chat
Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
A live webcast and subsequent archived replay of the presentations may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at .
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert ETM technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery. The Company's lead product candidate, DURAVYUTM (previously known as EYP-1901), is an investigational sustained delivery treatment for VEGF-mediated retinal diseases combining vorolanib, a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor with bioerodible Durasert ETM. DURAVYU is presently in Phase 2 clinical trials as a sustained delivery treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), the leading cause of vision loss among people 50 years of age and older in the United States, and diabetic macular edema (DME). EyePoint expects to randomize patients for inclusion in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in wet AMD in 2024.
Pipeline programs include EYP-2301, a promising TIE-2 agonist, razuprotafib, formulated in Durasert ETM to potentially improve outcomes in serious retinal diseases. The proven Durasert® drug delivery technology has been safely administered to thousands of patient eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences, a Betta Pharmaceuticals affiliate, for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases outside of China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
DURAVYUTM has been conditionally accepted by the FDA as the proprietary name for EYP-1901. DURAVYU is an investigational product; it has not been approved by the FDA. FDA approval and the timeline for potential approval is uncertain.
Investors:
Christina Tartaglia
Precision AQ (formerly Stern IR)
Direct: 212-698-8700
...
Media Contact:
Amy Phillips
Green Room Communications
Direct: 412-327-9499
...
MENAFN27082024004107003653ID1108605322
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.