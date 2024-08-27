Flip Chip Market To Grow In Tandem With Consumer Electronics Sector During Forecast Period

(MENAFN- Straits Research) In flip chip technology, the entire surface of a dye can be used for interconnection, rather than just the edge. It can support a larger number of interconnects on the same die size, owing to its ability to connect over the surface of the die; thus, flip chip maintains high packaging density.

The flip chip is mainly driven by growth in the Internet of Things (IoT) and technological superiority over wire bonding.

Segmental Insights

The global flip chip market can be segmented by product type, packaging technology, bumping technology, and industry.

By packaging technology, the flip chip market can be segmented into 3D IC, 2.5D IC, 2D IC. The

3D IC segment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

By bumping technology, the market can be segmented into copper pillar, solder bumping, tin-lead eutectic solder, lead-free solder. Copper pillar technology is likely to dominate the flip chip market, owing to extensive applications in transceivers and other application processers.

By industry, the flip chip market can be segmented into consumer electronics, heavy machinery and equipment, IT and telecommunication, automotive, and others. The consumer electronics segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, due to the high adoption rate of consumer electronics around the globe.

Regional Insights

On the basis of geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

North America is one of the prominent regions in the flip chip market, mainly owing to the strong presence of key players in this region. Countries in Asia Pacific have major manufacturing hubs and provide ample opportunities for market growth. The flip chip market in Europe is expected to grow at a substantial rate, due to early technology adoption in this region. The LAMEA region is expected to register a significant growth rate in the flip chip market, owing to the growing adoption of IoT (Internet of Things).

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global flip chip market are Intel Corporation IBM Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Amkor Technology Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Texas Instruments Inc., GlobalFoundries U.S. Inc., Stats ChipPAC Ltd, Nepes Pte Ltd., and Powertech Technology. Major Key players are making significant investments in R&D to advance flip chip technology.

On 16 January 2017, Epistar Corp of Hsinchu Science-based Industrial Park, Taiwan is expanding its production capacity for nitride-based blue-light LED flip-chips. In addition, Epistar has improved yield rates for flip chip scale packages (FC CSP) blue LED.

Global Flip Chip Market

By Packaging Technology



3D IC

5D IC

2D IC



By Bumping Technology



Copper Pillar

Solder Bumping

Tin-Lead Eutectic Solder

Lead-Free Solder



By Industry



Electronics

Heavy Machinery and Equipment

IT and Telecommunication

Automotive

Others



By Geography



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

LAMEA



