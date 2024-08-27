Finding Everlasting Love: Petco Love And BOBS® From Skechers® Celebrate National Matchmaker Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Recognizing Staff and Volunteers at Animal Welfare Organizations Who Pair Adoptable Pets with Their Possible Matches

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National nonprofit Petco Love , in partnership with BOBS® from Skechers®, is highlighting the matchmaking skills of pet adoption coordinators at more than 4,000 animal welfare partner shelters and rescues across the country. Pairing an adoptable pet with a family or individual takes passion, expertise, and a whole lot of love.

In celebration of National Matchmaker Day, Petco Love and BOBS® from Skechers® recognize the lifesaving work done by adoption coordinators and shelter staff who enable lifechanging bonds every single day for pets in their care like six-year-old“Ranger” (pictured here) at San Diego Humane Society.

In celebration of National Matchmaker Day, Petco Love and BOBS® from Skechers® recognize the lifesaving work done by adoption coordinators and shelter staff who enable lifechanging bonds every single day for pets in their care like two-month-old“Cutie Patootie” at Jacksonville Humane Society (pictured here with Bianca, Humane Educator).

In celebration of National Matchmaker Day on August 31st, Petco Love and BOBS® from Skechers® recognize the lifesaving work done by adoption coordinators and shelter staff who enable lifechanging bonds every single day for pets in their care. These dedicated Matchmakers spend time with potential adopters to get insight into what they are looking for to help connect them with a dog, cat, or small pet in their shelter who fits into their lifestyle, family dynamic, and captures their heart.

While some people tune in to weekly dating television shows, adoption counselors get a front row seat to true love connections on a daily basis. These Matchmakers spend countless hours getting to know the pets staying at their shelters, as each pet has their own unique personality and needs. When community members are interested in adopting, shelter staff ask them questions to gauge which pet might be a good fit for their family. "We can take their qualities and expectations and try to find a pet that is similar to what they are looking for! Keep an open mind and ask shelter staff for some recommendations. We all love our animals so much, we would love to share more about them," said Megan, Adoption Counselor at Jacksonville Humane Society in Jacksonville, Florida.

Adoption coordinators say keeping an open mind is key for potential adopters as some of the best love matches are unexpected. "It's good to know what you're looking for but be willing to be surprised. A good pet adoption will arise when you know you're willing to do anything for the furry friend you meet," said Jose, Adoption Specialist at San Diego Humane Society. Just like finding a good human match, appearance isn't everything. "The pet who may not initially stand out to you may be the best fit for your home and the most amazing companion you could imagine. Try to look past the pet's looks and into their heart; that's where you'll find a true match," said Kayleigh, Public Information Officer at Pima Animal Care Center in Tucson, Arizona.

"This year, Petco Love is celebrating our 25th anniversary and 25 years of love. We've seen countless heartwarming connections made between adopted pets at shelters and wonderful pet parents, and their lives are forever changed for the better," said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. "The love an adopted pet brings into our home is unconditional, unwavering, and everlasting."

BOBS® from Skechers® is committed to supporting pet adoptions at shelters. "It's our intent to help as many pets in shelters as possible," said Jenn Clay, vice president of Corporate Communications at

Skechers

USA, Inc. "BOBS® from Skechers® is excited to highlight the lifesaving work of Matchmakers at shelters and rescues across the country and continue our ongoing mission to help pets who need it most."

If you cannot adopt from your local shelter, volunteers and fosters are always needed to help shelter staff continue to make love matches. Fostering saves lives. If approximately 2% of pet-owning households in the U.S. fostered one pet a year, the nation could eliminate preventable euthanasia tomorrow. Fosters are needed in a variety of ways – from one-day fostering, to a week, or a month – from kitties, puppies, adult cats and dogs, and senior pets - there is a pet fostering option for you.



Petco Love has helped find loving homes for over 6.9 million pets and counting, in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations. To date, Petco Love has invested nearly $400 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. Learn more about Petco Love at petcolove and search for adoptable pets near you here .

