Controversy erupts over Israeli minister's remarks on current status of Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN) Israeli Itamar Ben-Gvir ignited a firestorm of controversy with his recent remarks about the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. In an interview with the Israeli army's Gali station, Ben-Gvir expressed support for altering the current status quo by advocating for the construction of a synagogue at the site. He further provoked reactions by suggesting that if given the chance, he would place an Israeli flag at the mosque. When pressed about the possibility of building a synagogue on the site, Ben-Gvir confirmed his support, arguing that since Arabs can pray freely at the mosque, Jews should have the same right.



The backlash from various quarters was swift and intense. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office reiterated that there would be no change in the status quo on the Temple Mount, while Defense Minister Yoav Galant criticized Ben-Gvir's remarks as a threat to Israel's security. Opposition leader Yair Lapid suggested that Ben-Gvir's statements indicated Netanyahu's loss of control over his government. Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kish added that any modifications to the mosque's status must be approached carefully and with full cabinet deliberation, especially in times of conflict.



The controversy extended beyond Israeli borders, drawing condemnation from multiple regional and international actors. Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh labeled Ben-Gvir’s statements as “very dangerous,” asserting that Al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy sites are non-negotiable and calling for international intervention to maintain the current legal and historical status. Jordanian officials, including Foreign Ministry spokesman Sufyan al-Qudah, condemned the remarks, asserting that Al-Aqsa is a place of exclusive Muslim worship and pledging to take legal action to protect it. Egypt also strongly condemned Ben-Gvir's statements, emphasizing Israel's responsibility to adhere to the status quo and prevent further escalation.



