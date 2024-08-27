Foo Fighters band heavily criticizes Trump

(MENAFN) The Foo Fighters have publicly denounced former President Donald Trump’s campaign for using one of their songs without permission, and have announced plans to donate any resulting royalties to Vice President Kamala Harris' election campaign. The controversy erupted after Trump’s campaign played the band’s track “My Hero” at a rally in Glendale, Arizona, last Friday. The event featured Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who reaffirmed his support for Trump.



In response to the unauthorized use of their music, the Foo Fighters released a statement indicating that they had not been contacted by the campaign for permission to use the song, and if they had been, they would have denied it. A representative for the band further stated that “appropriate actions are being taken” against the Trump campaign, and any royalties earned from the use of the song will be redirected to support Harris' campaign.



The Trump campaign, however, has countered that they possess a valid license for the song, claiming that they obtained the necessary rights through BMI’s Songview service, as confirmed by documents reviewed by The Independent.



This incident follows a similar dispute involving singer Celine Dion, who recently objected to the use of her song “My Heart Will Go On” by Trump’s team at a rally in Montana. Dion’s team issued a statement on her Instagram account expressing disapproval of the unauthorized use and questioning the appropriateness of the song's selection for such an event.

