Canada significantly reduces temporary foreign worker program amid labor market shift

(MENAFN) Canada has announced a major reduction in the number of temporary foreign workers permitted to work in the country, scaling back by tens of thousands. This policy shift follows a period of relatively open immigration practices. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the decision, stating that the government will decrease reliance on the Temporary Low-Wage Foreign Worker Program and is also considering changes for higher-wage positions.



The Temporary Low-Wage Foreign Worker Program was designed to address shortages by allowing non-Canadians to work in Canada for varying short-term durations. While the program effectively met its goal of filling labor gaps, it faced criticism for contributing to worker rights violations due to the program's link to specific employers. In response, the Canadian government plans to amend the program, specifically by reinstating a ban on issuing temporary work permits for low-wage jobs in cities where the unemployment rate is 6 percent or higher. Employment Minister Randy Boissonneault emphasized that the adjustments are intended to prioritize Canadian workers, given the current competitive labor market.



Recent statistics show that Canada is experiencing its strongest population growth in over fifty years, largely driven by immigration. The country's population has surpassed 41 million; however, this growth has led to a 6.4 percent unemployment rate and intensified the housing crisis and public service challenges. The government believes that these changes will help address these issues by ensuring that more qualified Canadians are given the opportunity to fill available positions.



MENAFN27082024000045015682ID1108605017