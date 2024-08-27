Record Increase Noted In Sarsang Reservoir's Surface Area
8/27/2024 5:17:36 AM
Nazrin Abdul
The Sarsang Reservoir in Garabagh, known for its abundant water
resources, has seen a record-breaking increase in surface area this
year compared to previous years, Azernews reports
citing the "Azercosmos."
Satellite images from 2024 reveal that the reservoir's water
surface has reached a peak of 1,065 hectares over the past decade.
This significant rise follows years of fluctuating water levels
from 2014 to 2023.
The recent surge in the reservoir's water level is attributed to
ongoing efforts to restore its ecosystem. As Garabagh's largest
water basin, the Sarsang Reservoir holds crucial strategic
importance for the Garabagh economic region and its
surroundings.
"Azercosmos" continues to monitor and analyze water resources to
ensure their efficient use across the country.
