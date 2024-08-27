Uzbekistan's Participation In Middle Corridor Is Extremely Important, Pundit Says
8/27/2024 5:17:35 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
Uzbekistan's participation in the Middle Corridor project is
extremely important, Azernews reports citing Farid
Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of
International Relations, as he stated this during a speech at the
event titled "Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan: New Perspectives of
Mutually Beneficial Cooperation," which was organized jointly with
the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the
President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.
"Transportation sector relations between Azerbaijan and
Uzbekistan are developing. Trade turnover along the Middle Corridor
is increasing. In this regard, it is very important for Uzbekistan
to be more actively involved in this project. Over the past two
years, we have seen the practical and financial benefits of the
Middle Corridor," he said.
Farid Shafiyev noted that certain investments are needed for the
Middle Corridor to function more reliably and generate more
revenue.
"Today, the importance of alternative energy is increasing. We
can direct our attention to the development of alternative energy.
However, when talking about alternative energy, traditional energy
should not be forgotten. Therefore, while Uzbekistan has
traditional energy sources, they also need to be developed in
Azerbaijan," he said.
It is worth noting that an online conference on the topic
"Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan: New Perspectives of Mutually Beneficial
Cooperation" is being held in Baku, organized by the Center for
Analysis of International Relations and the Institute for Strategic
and Regional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan.
Additionally, an Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan business forum was held
in Tashkent on August 22. As a result of the discussions, a project
portfolio worth $2 billion has been formed.
During President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Tashkent, a meeting
between the heads of state and representatives of the business
circles of the two countries was held on August 23. As a result of
the meeting, seven projects with a total value of $520 million are
being prepared for implementation.
