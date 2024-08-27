Fire breaks out at oil refinery in Russia, injuring over 7 workers

(MENAFN) On Monday, a fire broke out at an oil in Russia’s Omsk region, resulting in injuries to at least 7 individuals. The incident occurred at a facility owned by Gazprom, a major Russian company. The plant's automatic safety system detected the fire in its process equipment, and both automated fire extinguishing systems and the local fire service were promptly deployed to manage and contain the blaze.



According to a statement from the plant, operations are continuing as usual despite the fire, which was reported to cover an area of approximately 1,000 square meters (10,764 square feet). The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry’s regional headquarters provided this information to a state news agency.



Omsk Governor Vitaly Khotsenko provided an update via Telegram, stating that seven people had been hospitalized due to the incident, with one individual’s condition described as serious. The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined, as local authorities have not released details regarding the potential reasons behind the blaze.



Omsk, located around 2,300 kilometers (1,429 miles) from the Ukrainian border, is a significant industrial hub in Russia. The incident highlights ongoing safety concerns in major energy and industrial facilities.

