US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Starts Title-Defence With Straight Set Win Against Radu Albot

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Novak Djokovic started his US Open title-defence with a straight set 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 win over qualifier Radu Albot on Tuesday (August 27). The Serbian, arrived at Arthur Ashe on the back of Paris Olympic triumph and was barely troubled by the 138th ranked Moldovan.

"The night sessions here are the best in the world and since the roof was added, it's got even louder," said Djokovic. "there is no incredible and with the new rule this year that the crowd can move around, there are a lot of things happening."

Although Djokovic dominated the proceedings in New York, he wasn't at his best, having had 10 double faults among 40 unforced errors. The match lasted two hours and seven minutes and ended shortly before midnight.



Djokovic, who was playing his first hard court match since the Indian Wells in March, broke for a 3-2 lead in the opener and was a break to the good in the third game of the second.

The 37-year-old, who won the 2023 US Open title by defeating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the final,

went on to triumph at the 2024 Australian Open at the start of the year, before losing the Wimbledon final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.



Nevertheless, Djokovic completed the Golden Slam with a thrilling 7-6, 7-6 victory over Alcaraz in the final of the Paris Olympics at Philippe Chatrier court earlier this month. He is now chasing the 25th major to break a tie with Australia's Margaret Court.



Djokovic recorded his 78th victory on the biggest court,

and will next face Serbia's Laslo Djere, who got the better of Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in five sets.



