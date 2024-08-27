Huajiang Science Lab By Daisuke Nagatomo And Minnie Jan Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Huajiang Science Lab

Daisuke Nagatomo and Minnie Jan Recognized for Outstanding Classroom Renovation Design in Prestigious International Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Daisuke Nagatomo and Minnie Jan as winners of the Silver A' Design Award for their exceptional work, "Huajiang Science Lab." This prestigious accolade celebrates the duo's outstanding classroom renovation design, which showcases their expertise and innovation in the interior design industry.The Huajiang Science Lab design holds significant relevance for the Interior industry and its stakeholders. By creating an experimental space that fosters crucial scientific practices like observation, inquiry, and experimentation, the design aligns with contemporary educational needs. The innovative spatial reconfigurations facilitate enhanced teacher-student interaction, promoting a conducive learning environment that benefits both educators and learners.Daisuke Nagatomo and Minnie Jan's award-winning design stands out for its unique features and functionality. The space is divided into a primary teaching area and an exploration area, with a thoughtfully positioned teacher's preparation desk for effective management. The curved ceiling symbolizes centripetal force towards learning, representing the sky and curiosity about nature. The semi-circle opening connects the main classroom with the small library space, creating a seamless transition for students' explorations.This recognition from the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as motivation for Daisuke Nagatomo and Minnie Jan to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The accolade highlights their commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new standards within the interior design industry, inspiring their team and peers to explore novel approaches and solutions.Team MembersThe Huajiang Science Lab was designed by Daisuke Nagatomo and Minnie Jan, with additional contributions from Hao Sung.Interested parties may learn more at:About Daisuke Nagatomo and Minnie JanDaisuke Nagatomo and Minnie Jan are the founders of MisoSoupDesign , a Taiwan-based design studio. Nagatomo, a graduate of Meiji University and Columbia University, has worked with renowned architecture firms and currently serves as an assistant professor at National Chiao Tung University. Jan, along with Nagatomo, dedicates their practice to researching material properties, systematic strategies, and re-evaluating functionality, incorporating sustainability and digital technology into their innovative designs.About MisoSoupDesignMisoSoupDesign, established in New York City in 2004, is currently based in Tokyo, Japan, and Taipei, Taiwan. Led by Daisuke Nagatomo and Minnie Jan, the studio focuses on researching material properties, systematic strategies, and re-evaluating functionality. As LEED accredited professionals, they incorporate sustainability and digital technology into their designs, discovering surprising moments when form meets function. MisoSoupDesign offers services in architecture, interior, furniture, graphic, and web design.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and positively impact everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving and impressive designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionaries to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. The competition, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through good design. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and advance the field of interior design, ultimately contributing to a better world.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

