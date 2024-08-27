SHOCKING! Urfi Javed Has Not Had SEX In Three Years? Know Reason Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Urfi Javed has captured the spotlight with her latest show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar. In a recent episode, the social star made several personal revelations, including her lack of romantic involvement over the past three years. Urfi shared that she hasn't had sex, kissed anyone, or engaged in any romantic conversations during this period. She attributed this to a personal vow she made, stating that she would refrain from romantic activities until she acquired a private jet.

Urfi also discussed her independence and the impact it has on her relationships. She explained that her hyper-independence has led her to prefer managing everything on her own and that she would rather not be vulnerable in front of a partner.

Previously, Urfi was in a relationship with Paras Kalnawat, which ended in 2017. In a 2022 interview, Urfi reflected on their past relationship, noting that they remain friends and continue to support each other. She described their current relationship as one of mutual respect and guidance, with Paras having matured significantly since their breakup.

In a recent conversation with Galatta India, Urfi admitted to having a major crush on Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. She recounted moments when she felt nervous around him and wished to express her feelings, although she felt he was unaware of her attraction. Despite her attempts to engage with him at social events, she found herself unable to make a significant impression.

Urfi Javed's Follow Kar Lo Yaar is now available on Prime Video. The nine-episode series, produced by Sol Productions' Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes and directed by Sandeep Kukreja, offers an unfiltered and immersive look into the vibrant and dynamic life of Urfi Javed, India's prominent viral sensation.