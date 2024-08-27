Mouni Roy to Sana Khan- 7 TV Actresses who built successful businesses

عربي


8/27/2024 1:24:57 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Deepika Kakar recently announced the launch of her clothing brand. Let's find out which other actresses are making big bucks from their businesses.

Aashka Goradia owns a cosmetic brand worth crores.


Mohena Kumari Singh is earning from her YouTube channel.


Dipika Kakar recently launched her clothing brand.


Rupali Ganguly is a popular actress and owns an advertising company.


Mouni Roy recently opened a restaurant in Mumbai, Bangalore and many other parts of India and owns an app.


Tejasswi Prakash runs a salon along with acting.


Sana Khan is away from the industry after marriage and owns an abaya brand.

