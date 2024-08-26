Jordan Condemns Israeli Minister's Remarks On Al Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign on Monday condemned the statements made by Israeli national security Itamar Ben-Gvir, regarding the establishment of a Jewish synagogue in Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, as a "violation of international law and an unacceptable provocation that requires a firm international stance."

Ministry's spokesperson Sufyan Qudah reaffirmed the Kingdom's "absolute" rejection and condemnation of the extremist Israeli minister's statement, saying it seek to alter the historical and status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites by imposing new realities and practices supported by an exclusionary, fanatical narrative.

Qudah called for a clear and firm international response to these violations, urging the global community to provide necessary protection for the Palestinian people amidst continued aggression in Gaza and the West Bank.

Ben Gvir told Army Radio that if it were possible he would build a synagogue at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, AFP reported.



"If I could do anything I wanted, I would put an Israeli flag on the site," Ben Gvir said in the interview.

Asked several times by the journalist if he would build a synagogue at the site if it were up to him, Ben Gvir finally replied: "Yes."

Under the status quo maintained by Israeli authorities, Jews and other non-Muslims are allowed to visit the compound in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem during specified hours, but they are not permitted to pray there or display religious symbols.

In recent years, the restrictions at the compound have been increasingly flouted by hardline religious nationalists like Ben Gvir, prompting sometimes violent reactions from Palestinians.

Since taking office in December 2022, Ben Gvir, as national security minister has visited the holy site at least six times, drawing severe condemnations.