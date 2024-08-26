Inmed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Reports Promising Long-Term Results For Alzheimer's Drug INM-901

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



A long-term preclinical study of Alzheimer's (“AD”) drug candidate INM-901 included four groups: untreated disease-free, INM-901-treated disease-free, placebo-treated Alzheimer's Disease, and INM-901-treated Alzheimer's Disease at two dosing levels

The results showed that INM-901-treated AD groups displayed behavior trends similar to the untreated disease-free group, with a clear dose response observed in most assessments The drug has also shown a reduction in neuroinflammation and enhancement of neuronal function, with molecular data supporting behavioral study observations

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) , a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet needs, has announced promising outcomes from a long-term preclinical study of its Alzheimer's Disease (“AD”) drug candidate, INM-901. These new findings confirm and expand upon results from a previous short-term pilot study ( ).

The long-term study, conducted over seven months, utilized the 5xFAD amyloidosis model, extending the dosing duration and increasing the sample size compared to the earlier three-month study. The study included four groups: untreated disease-free, INM-901-treated disease-free, placebo-treated...

