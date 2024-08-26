Web3mediabreaks Golden Matrix Group Inc.'S (NASDAQ: GMGI) Meridianbet Secures Candidacy For Exclusive Sports Betting And Igaming License In Brazil

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI) , a developer and licensor of gaming platforms, systems, and gaming content, today announced that Meridianbet, its subsidiary, has been shortlisted for an exclusive sports betting and iGaming license in Brazil. By securing its place in this priority list, Meridianbet has ensured that its license will be processed by January 1, 2025, the forecasted launch date for Brazil's sports betting and iGaming market. Meridianbet is among a total of 113 operators that submitted their applications ahead of the August 20, 2024, deadline.

“The Brazilian market is set to be a game-changer for all of Golden Matrix Group, but also for the global gaming industry as a whole,” said Brian Goodman, CEO of Golden Matrix Group.“Brazil is expected to become the third-largest gaming market in the world, and this opportunity marks another key milestone for our company. Brazil's multifaceted approval process reflects the complexity and scale of this market, and we are excited about the tremendous potential that lies ahead. This is one of the defining moments for our company as we continue to expand our global footprint, and being part of this exclusive group of operators reflects our commitment to excellence and our strategic vision for the future of gaming.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Golden Matrix Group Inc.

Golden Matrix Group , based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established business-to-business (“B2B”) and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. Besides Meridianbet and Expanse Studios, the company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico. The company's sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current U.S. law.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GMGI are available in the company's newsroom at

About Web3MediaWire

Web3MediaWire

(“W3MW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the next generation of internet technologies. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, W3MW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, W3MW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. W3MW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Web3MediaWire, text“Web3” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Web3MediaWire website applicable to all content provided by W3MW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

Web3MediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

Web3MediaWire is powered by

IBN