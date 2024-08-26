SABESP MATERIAL FACT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company”), in compliance with the terms set forth in of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (“CVM”) No. 44, of August 23, 2021, as in effect, hereby informs its and the in general that, on this date, it was approved, in the 1019th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, the 32th issuance of simple, unsecured and non-convertible debentures, in single series (“Issuance” and“Debentures”, respectively), for public distribution, under the automatic registration rite, targeted to professional investors, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 160 (“CVM Resolution 160”), of July 13, 2022, as amended, to Law 6,385, of December 7, 1976, as amended, as well as other legal and regulatory provisions (“Offer”), in the total amount of two billion and five hundred million reais (R$ 2,500,000,000.00) and with a maturity of 2 (years) years from the issuance date. The Debentures will be entitled to a remuneration corresponding to 100% of the accumulated variation in the DI Rate, plus a spread of 0.30% per year, based on 252 Business Days. It shall not be allowed the partial distribution of the Debentures.



The Offer will target professional investors only, in compliance with Articles 11 and 13 of CVM Resolution 30, of May 11, 2021, as amended. The process of structuring the Offer and distribution of the Debentures will be undertaken by a consortium of financial institutions belonging to the Securities Distribution System.



The entirety of the proceeds from the Issuance will be used to the replenish and/or reinforce the Company's cash position. The amount equivalent to the entirety of the proceeds raised through the Issuance will be allocated exclusively to the project categories described in the Framework (as defined below).



The Debentures are characterized as "Sustainable and Blue use of proceeds bond" ("Sustainable and Blue Debentures"), based on the Issuer's commitment to allocate an amount equivalent the entirety of the proceeds raised in the Issuance to the categories of projects described in the Sustainable Finance Framework ("Framework") prepared in December 2023 by the Company and available on the Company's website ( ), which was duly verified and validated by means of a second opinion ("Second Opinion") issued by Attest ESG da Exame Ltda, in its capacity as external verifier.



This Material Fact is disclosed by the Company exclusively for informative purposes, in accordance with current regulations, and should not be interpreted or considered, for all legal purposes, as a material or effort to sell or offer.



In accordance with the applicable regulations and according to the rules of conduct set forth therein, additional information about the Company and the Offer shall be viewed on CVM's website ( ) and the Company's website ( ).

Contatos de RI

SABESP

+55 11 3388-8679

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.