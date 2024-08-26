Las Vegas Cosmetic Dentist Compares Dental Implants With Dentures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Restorative dentistry helps individuals renew their smile and is capable of addressing both functional and aesthetic concerns. Two prominent examples of restorative dental care are dental implants and dentures. While both are known to be highly effective for helping individuals replace missing teeth, Las Vegas cosmetic Joseph Willardsen, DDS says one treatment may be more beneficial than the other, depending on each patient's specific needs.Dr. Willardsen is the head of True Dentistry in Las Vegas. In addition to a range of other restorative treatments, Dr. Willardsen and his dental team at the practice's implant center regularly perform procedures for patients suffering from tooth loss. Since dental implants and dentures can both replace missing teeth, many individuals question which approach will best address their personal needs and aesthetic goals. Below, Dr. Willardsen highlights advantages and differences between these popular restorative procedures, and describes one option that actually combines the benefits of both treatments:. Dental Implants – Known as a revolutionary leap forward in the field of restorative dentistry, dental implants have become a standard option for teeth replacement. Rather than simply providing an artificial tooth that sits atop the gum line, a dental implant replaces a missing tooth all the way down to the root. A small titanium post is inserted through the gum and anchored to the jawbone, where it should fuse to the bone and serve as a new tooth root. The post is later topped with a custom dental crown to create the final result. In cases of multiple missing teeth, several dental implants can often be utilized, or they can serve as the foundation for a bridge or a denture. Dental implants can ultimately help preserve the integrity of the jaw and prevent further bone deterioration (which can lead to additional tooth loss). Dr. Willardsen notes that dental implants are a popular option due to their stability and reliability, as well as results that typically look, feel, and function like natural teeth. Since they essentially become a part of the mouth, dental implants do not require pastes or other types of adhesives to remain securely in place.. Dentures – Full or partial dentures offer a more traditional solution for addressing several missing teeth or a full arch of missing teeth. A denture (also known as a denture prosthesis) is an oral appliance that is custom-made for the best possible fit. Its base is designed to replicate the appearance of natural gum tissue, and it is affixed with a set of artificial teeth to replace those that have been lost. Dr. Willardsen explains that today's custom dentures are quite advanced and can sometimes be the ideal alternative for patients who may not be candidates for dental implants. With that in mind, he notes that a full custom denture usually requires additional maintenance and an adhesive of some kind to remain secure on the gums without moving or slipping. They also will not be able to reduce the potential of further jawbone deterioration in the areas where the original teeth are missing.. Implant-Supported Dentures – Another restorative treatment known as implant-supported dentures combines the capabilities of both implants and dentures. One of the more common forms of implant-supported dentures, All-on-4®, utilizes four dental implants to serve as a secure foundation to a custom denture. An implant-supported denture can replace a full arch of missing teeth without the need for separate, individual dental implants for each tooth. Dr. Willardsen says this option can be very effective for patients who are missing an entire row of teeth on the upper and/or lower dental arch and would like to avoid replacing each tooth with a dental implant. He adds that, for many patients, this“hybridized” version of dental implants and dentures can provide stable results that enhance dental function and aesthetics without reliance on denture adhesives.When it comes to which missing teeth replacement option is best, Dr. Willardsen stresses that a patient's personal preference, jawbone density, and overall candidacy for specific treatments are typically the deciding factors. He encourages patients to thoroughly research prospective implant dentists and to schedule a consultation to assess all available options for restoring their smile.About Joseph Willardsen, DDSDr. Joseph Willardsen is a cosmetic dentist in Las Vegas with a vast educational background and years of experience. While studying at Loma Linda University School of Dentistry in California, Dr. Willardsen trained extensively in procedures such as Invisalign®, dental implants, and root canal therapy. He then completed specialty training at the prestigious Las Vegas Institute, an accomplishment less than 1% of dentists in the country have achieved. Dr. Willardsen graduated from both Arrowhead International and Occlusion Connections, highlighting his commitment to continuing his dental education, knowledge, and skill set. Along with leading the team at True Dentistry, he is the official cosmetic and reconstructive dentist for the Miss Nevada USA Pageant. He is a member of numerous professional organizations, including the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, American Dental Association, and Southern Nevada Dental Society. 