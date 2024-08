Canada Sets High Tariffs on Chinese EVs, Metals; Aligns with Allies

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today, Canada announced a decisive policy change, introducing a 100% tariff on Chinese electric vehicles.



Prime Justin Trudeau emphasized this step alongside a new 25% surtax on steel and aluminum imports.



These measures aim to synchronize Canada's trade policies with those of Western allies, addressing global trade imbalances.



After a 30-day consultation with the public and stakeholders, Canada rolled out these tariffs.



This strategic decision positions Canada as a significant player in the global electric vehicle market.



Faced with domestic pressures, Trudeau highlighted the unequal trade conditions, advocating for a level playing field.





Strengthening Alliances

By aligning with U.S. and EU strategies , Canada strengthens its stance against perceived unfair trade practices by China.



This alignment is crucial as it bolsters Western economies' bargaining power. The U.S. is set to finalize similar tariffs, enhancing this collective approach.



Additionally, Canada is actively seeking substantial investments from European automakers.



These efforts aim to amplify Canada's capabilities in electric vehicle production, securing a robust position in the market.



Implementing these tariffs could increase costs for Canadian consumers and invite retaliatory measures from China. Such repercussions might affect diverse sectors of Canada's economy.



Nonetheless, the Canadian government stands firm on this path, seeing it as essential for safeguarding national economic interests.



