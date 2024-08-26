Greencarnewsbreaks Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Announces 'Landmark Agreement' Providing Exposure To The UAE, Middle East

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announced a contract worth approximately $210 million. According to the announcement, Volt Mobility, a leading United Arab Emirates (“UAE”)-based commercial leasing company, has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire 3,000 Class 1 and Class 3 EV cargo vans and trucks over a 16-month period.

Mullen will receive an initial $3 million deposit within 60 days and additional payments as the EVs are delivered. The company will begin shipping the first vehicles immediately. Mullen expects to recognize approximately $210 million in revenue over the next 16 months of the agreement. Volt plans to lease these vehicles to its corporate clients based in the Middle East and the Gulf Cooperation Council (“GCC”) region, which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

“Volt is reshaping the way people and businesses move across the UAE and GCC,” commented David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.“This landmark agreement provides Mullen with exposure to local global transportation companies and the opportunity for utilizing Mullen EVs across the UAE and other areas of the Middle East.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to MULN are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenCarStocks

GreenCarStocks

(“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

GreenCarStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenCarStocks is powered by

IBN