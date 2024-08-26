Axxes Capital Secures Strategic Investment From Grupo Mercantil Santa Cruz

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axxes Capital , a private markets asset management firm dedicated to providing wealth advisors and their clients exclusive access to private equity and private credit solutions, today announced a strategic investment from Grupo Mercantil Santa Cruz (“MSC”) as part of its Series A fundraising round. This investment will bolster Axxes Capital's growth and extend its reach throughout Latin America.



“We are thrilled to welcome MSC as partners in our mission to expand access to private investments,” said Axxes Capital Chairman and CEO Joseph DaGrosa, Jr.“Working with MSC gives us an incredible opportunity to bring our investment solutions to an even wider audience of accredited investors. We look forward to addressing the increasing demand for private market solutions among MSC partners network across the region.”

“As a leader in the private investments space, Axxes is well positioned to offer investors across Latin America an exceptional opportunity to benefit from private market exposure. We are excited to invest in the firm and look forward to providing our partners with solutions from a knowledgeable and proven organization,” said Sergio Unzueta of MSC.

About Grupo Mercantil Santa Cruz

Grupo Mercantil Santa Cruz owns a variety of companies in both the financial and non financial sectors in Bolivia. It owns the largest commercial bank as well, as an asset manager, a broker dealer and also companies in the insurance business. Furthermore in the non financial space, the group owns and operates in the hospitality business, retail, real estate development among others.

About Axxes Capital

Axxes Capital is a private markets asset management firm dedicated to providing wealth advisors and their clients access to private investment opportunities. Axxes Capital is looking to be the go-to partner for wealth advisors seeking to broaden and enhance their clients' portfolios through private investments. For more information about Axxes Capital, please visit axxescapital.com .

Media Contact:

Zach Kouwe/Christian Healy

...

