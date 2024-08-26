Media City Qatar CEO Visits Alaraby TV Network

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of the strategic plan to develop the media landscape in Qatar and the region, Eng. Jassim al-Khori, the newly appointed CEO of Media City Qatar, visited Alaraby Television Network.

The Media City Qatar was established under Amiri Law No 13 of 2019 with the aim of organising and developing media businesses and providing opportunities in the media sector, thereby enriching the media ecosystem in Qatar and the region.

Al-Khori aimed to familiarise himself with the Alaraby Television project that recently relocated from London to Lusail and explore potential collaboration opportunities that could benefit both parties.

During his visit, al-Khori had the opportunity to tour the facilities of Alaraby Television Network, which include state-of-the-art studios designed to meet the growing needs of the news channel Alaraby Television and the general entertainment channel Alaraby 2.

He was introduced to the technology used in the development of these facilities and their versatile applications, which include broadcasting live news, special coverage, program production, and creating digital content. Additionally, he was introduced to the latest studio dedicated entirely to filming using augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies.

The visit also featured a special appearance on a new season episode of the show Sayidati Sadati (Arabic for Ladies and Gentlemen) hosted by the esteemed broadcaster Aref Hajawi. The show, set to return next month, provided al-Khori an opportunity to discuss Media City Qatar's strategy aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to diversify income sources and enhance the country's economic growth prospects.

Al-Khori emphasised that“Media City Qatar is a project that combines advanced infrastructure with licensing systems that adhere to the most flexible and transparent legal frameworks, creating an inclusive environment for investors, companies, and media outlets to operate in one of the most comprehensive media free zones worldwide.”

He also highlighted the success of Alaraby Television Network's experience, noting that“its successful relocation from London to Lusail makes it a national champion in the media sector and undoubtedly serves as an incentive for other media institutions to move to Qatar.”

