Baker Tilly's Healthy Outcomes Podcast: Reflections On A 30+ Year Healthcare Career: Insights And Future Challenges With David Gregory

(MENAFN- 3BL) On this episode of Healthy Outcomes, Baker Tilly host Mark Ross interviews David Gregory, a recently retired principal in the firm's healthcare practice , who has had a distinguished career spanning over 30 years. His journey began in the late 1980s as an operations manager at NYU Langone Medical Center. In the early 1990s, he transitioned to Prudential Healthcare, where he served as a manager working with healthcare delivery systems. In 1993, David entered the consulting field with Presscott Associates, a firm that provided services across the entire healthcare continuum, including providers, payers and life sciences companies. Presscott was acquired by Baker Tilly in 2013, where David continued his consulting career until his retirement.

Together, they discuss several topics related to the overall healthcare environment, with a focus primarily on healthcare providers.



Specific topics of discussion Significant healthcare developments over more than 30 years

Key challenges facing healthcare provider organizations in the future

Major opportunities for healthcare provider organizations in the future

Advice for healthcare leaders navigating challenging times Beyond healthcare: David's thoughts on what he's most looking forward to in the next chapter of his life

