Doherty Enterprises-Owned Applebee's® Restaurants Partner With American Cancer Society To Fight Breast Cancer This Fall

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Doherty Enterprises-owned Applebee's aims to raise $125,000 through special initiatives and community involvement

ALLENDALE, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Doherty Enterprises, Inc., a franchisee for Applebee's Grill + Bar in New York City, Long Island, N.Y., and New Jersey, is proud to announce a partnership with the American Cancer Society to support the fight against breast cancer. Beginning Monday, August 26 through Sunday, September 29, guests at all Doherty locations in New York, Long Island, N.Y., and New Jersey can enjoy a special cocktail, The Pink 'tini, from which Doherty will donate $1 to the American Cancer Society.

The Pink 'tini features a colorful and refreshing blend of vodka, watermelon liqueur, and cranberry juice. Through this campaign, Doherty aims to raise $125,000 for breast cancer research and support services.

Special Initiatives in New York City Applebee's Locations

In addition to the Pink 'tini initiative, Doherty Applebee's restaurants in New York City will offer guests an added incentive to contribute; guests who make a cash donation of $10 or more will receive a Free Dessert Coupon, valid for their next visit.

“We are deeply committed to supporting the communities we serve and are honored to partner with the American Cancer Society in the fight against breast cancer,” said Tim Doherty, CEO of Doherty Enterprises, Inc.“Through the generosity of our guests and the dedication of our Team Members, we hope to make a significant impact in raising awareness and funds for this important cause.”

Join Team Applebee's in the Fight

Guests are also encouraged to join Doherty Applebee's in participating in local American Cancer Society Walks in Queens on October 20 and in Staten Island on October 27.

Registration is now open for both events, and Doherty Applebee's invites the community to walk alongside them in solidarity and support.

Breast Cancer Statistics

Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers among women in the United States. According to recent data:

In 2024, an estimated 310,720 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer- 307,930 women and 2,790 men.

There are more than 4 million breast cancer survivors in the US today, including those who have completed treatment and those still undergoing treatment.

There are more than 150,000 breast cancer survivors living with metastatic disease.

For more information about breast cancer and the efforts of the American Cancer Society, visit their website here .

About Applebee's®

As one of the world's largest casual dining brands, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America's kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it's in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin' Good in the NeighborhoodTM is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee's is always Doin' Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee's franchise operations consisted of 1,625 Applebee's restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 12 countries outside the United States as of June 30, 2024. This number does not include one domestic Applebee's ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and eight Applebee's international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates more than 160 restaurants in New York and New Jersey, including five restaurant concepts: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex and its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In addition, Doherty Enterprises is also a franchisee of Sola Salon Studios with 13 locations in Staten Island and New Jersey.

Doherty Enterprises is ranked 25th in Top 200 Franchisees in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, is recognized as the 77th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States by Nation's Restaurant News, the 73rd largest privately held business in the New York Metro area by Crain's Business, and 34th largest privately held company in New Jersey by NJBIZ.

The Doherty vision is to be the“Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to“Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” Doherty Enterprises has also been lending a helping hand to team members and their immediate families when financially burdened through the WOW a Friend Foundation. To date, the foundation has assisted more than 4,00 people and donated over $5.3 million directly back to those in need. ( ).

Original press release was published on PRUnderground.

Lynn Munroe

Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

+1 845-548-1211

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.