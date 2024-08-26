Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Exercise Of Senior Executive Share Options/Purchase Of Own Shares

The Board of Directors of Mowi awarded 0.93 million options under its senior executive share option scheme with effect from 2020 to the current participants in the option scheme. The option scheme forms an important part of Mowi's long-term remuneration policy for such senior executives. The number of options has been adjusted for dividend payments to 1,040,643 options to comply with a provision in the scheme.

On 26 August 2024, participants in Mowi's senior executive share option scheme exercised 1,040,643 options in Mowi, corresponding to 1,040,643 shares at a strike price of NOK 187.50 per share.

On the same date Mowi purchased 1,040,643 own shares at a price of NOK 189.20 per share to settle its obligation to deliver the shares. The shares were purchased in accordance with the authorisation granted at the annual general meeting on 30 May 2024. Following these transactions Mowi still holds zero treasury shares.

Options exercised by primary insiders

Ivan Vindheim exercised 145,466 options in Mowi, corresponding to

145,466 shares at a strike price of NOK 187.50 per share.

Kristian Ellingsen exercised 61,543 options in Mowi, corresponding to

61,543 shares at a strike price of NOK 187.50 per share.

Øyvind Oaland exercised 61,543 options in Mowi, corresponding to

61,543 shares at a strike price of NOK 187.50 per share.

Ben Hadfield exercised 61,543 options in Mowi, corresponding to

61,543 shares at a strike price of NOK 187.50 per share.

Fernando Villarroel exercised 39,164 options in Mowi, corresponding to

39,164 shares at a strike price of NOK 187.50 per share.

Ola Brattvoll exercised 61,543 options in Mowi, corresponding to

61,543 shares at a strike price of NOK 187.50 per share.

Atle Kvist exercised 61,543 options in Mowi, corresponding to

61,543 shares at a strike price of NOK 187.50 per share.

Catarina Martins exercised 27,974 options in Mowi, corresponding to

27,974 shares at a strike price of NOK 187.50 per share.

Kim Galtung Døsvig exercised 27,974 options in Mowi, corresponding to

27,974 shares at a strike price of NOK 187.50 per share.

Transfer of rights

On 26 August 2024 the primary insiders listed above transferred their rights to receive shares resulting from the exercise of their options to a third party against a consideration to be determined on the basis of the price subsequently obtained by the third party when selling the shares. The price subsequently obtained was NOK 189.20 per share. Please see attached for further details.

New holding

After exercising the options the primary insiders listed above hold the following number of shares and unexercised options in Mowi: