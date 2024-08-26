Sony Electronics Adds The WF-C510 To Its Truly Wireless Earbud Range

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The WF-C510 are Sony's smallest1

ever closed type with a powerful battery for all day comfort

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Inc. today announced the WF-C510 truly wireless earbuds offering Sony's renowned quality sound in a compact design. The earbuds pack a powerful battery life and comfortable design along with enhanced features at an affordable price.



Compact, Lightweight, and Comfortable Listening

WF-C510 in Yellow

WF-C510 in White

WF-C510 in Blue

WF-C510 in Black

>1 Smallest size (volume) in Sony's closed-type wireless earbuds as of 08/26/24.2 Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, storage, and usage. Batteries are consumable products, and their capacity degrades over time as they age. Sony does not guarantee the life span of the battery. 1x charging with charging case is needed. 11H (earbuds) + 11H (charging case), total 22H when using Bluetooth®. Battery life is up to 22 hours with charging case when Ambient Sound Mode, DSEETM and EQ Custom is turned off. Please note, usage hours may be shorter depending on conditions of use.3 Interoperability and compatibility amongBluetooth® devices vary.4 Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.5 Install theSpotify app and set up with Sony | Headphones Connect app. Spotify service may not be available in some countries/regions. Spotify and all other trademarks related to the Spotify brand are the sole property of Spotify AB.6 Protection assured against water splashing from any angle, excluding the sound tube (sound outlet) of the headphones. The charging case is not water resistant.7 Recycled plastic is used in multiple parts of the headphone body and the case, subject to change.8 Coating and adhesive materials excluded. This varies by region.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.