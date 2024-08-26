Tariffs On Aluminum, Steel And Electric Vehicle Imports From China Good For Canadian Jobs: United Steelworkers Union

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) is lauding an announcement by the this morning to impose tariffs on imports of steel, aluminum and electric from China, in a move to reinforce domestic and stem the tide of unfair trade.



“We are pleased to see the federal government taking a more assertive role to support high-quality jobs here in Canada and create more balanced trade,” said Marty Warren, USW National Director.“Canadians want to see the government taking action to protect and create good jobs in Canada. Our government can and should be more aggressive in stopping unfair trade, for the benefit of jobs in our local communities.”

Warren stated that it's particularly important for the Canadian government to support the domestic steel and aluminum sectors – as it has today – by matching action being taken in the U.S.

The USW has been at the forefront in calling for decisive trade action covering the electric vehicle supply chain, as expressed in its recent submission to the Department of Finance.

“The USW agrees that Canada should exercise its authority pursuant to section 53 of the Customs Tariff to address the threat posed by Chinese trade practices to Canada's vital supply chains, given China's egregious record on excess capacity, dumping, trade circumvention, as well as labour, human rights and environmental protection,” the USW stated in its submission.

While consultations only pertained to electric vehicle imports, the USW called on the federal government to enact tariffs covering steel and aluminum products as well.

“Canada must expand the application of its section 53 of the Customs Tariff authority to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum products originating from China,” the union's submission stated.

Last week, new polling suggested that Canadians overwhelmingly support the possibility of imposing tariffs on the heavily subsidized steel, aluminum and electric vehicles that are being brought into Canada from China.

In a national poll by spark*insights , commissioned by Canada's steel and aluminum industry associations, 79% of Canadians supported the idea of the federal government imposing tariffs on steel, aluminum and electric vehicles imported into Canada from China, with the stated goal of supporting high-value Canadian jobs.

The spark*insights poll surveyed 1,815 adult Canadians, online, from August 3-7, 2024.

About the United Steelworkers union:

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union's strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information, please contact Shannon Devine, USW Communications 416-938-4402 / ...