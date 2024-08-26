Aly + Lia Boutique Announces The Grand Opening Of Its Upscale Size-Inclusive Showroom

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aly + Lia Boutique is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its trendy, upscale, size-inclusive women's clothing and accessories boutique..

- Heather Hamilton-Sims

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aly + Lia Boutique is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new showroom located in the heart of Houston at Spring Street Studios, 1824 Spring Street, Suite 224. This trendy, upscale, size-inclusive women's clothing and accessories boutique will open its doors to the public every Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM, with private appointments available Sunday through Friday.

At Aly + Lia, we believe that fashion is more than just clothing; it's a powerful form of self-expression. Our boutique is dedicated to empowering women of all sizes by offering a carefully curated collection of classic, contemporary, timeless, and elegant pieces. We strive to create a welcoming environment where every woman feels confident and inspired.

"Our mission is to foster a culture of inclusivity, where fashion becomes a celebration of individuality," said Heather Hamilton-Sims, the founder of Aly + Lia Boutique. "By getting to know our customers-understanding what they love, what inspires them, and what makes them feel poised-we curate collections that resonate with their personal style and empower them to make bold statements."

The showroom, nestled within the vibrant artistic community of Spring Street Studios, offers an intimate and personalized shopping experience. Customers can explore an array of chic and sophisticated clothing, from elegant dresses to stylish accessories, all selected with the modern woman in mind.

Aly + Lia Boutique is more than just a shopping destination; it's a place where we celebrate inclusivity through fashion. Whether you're looking for the perfect outfit for a special occasion or seeking to refresh your wardrobe with the latest trends, Aly + Lia is here to help you shine.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit or contact us at ....

About Aly + Lia Boutique:

Aly + Lia Boutique is an upscale, size-inclusive, trendy, curated women's clothing and accessories boutique located in the heart of Houston. We believe that fashion is a form of self-expression and empowerment, offering a culture that curates classic, contemporary, timeless, and elegant collections. Our showroom is located at Spring Street Studios, 1824 Spring Street, Suite 224, Houston, Texas 77007, and is open Saturdays from 10 AM - 5 PM and by appointment Sunday - Friday.

Heather Sims

Aly and Lia Boutique LLC

+1 713-424-0726

...

