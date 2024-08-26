(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Japan is leading in solid-state battery innovation, with significant strides in commercialization and mass production expected by 2027-2028. Collaborations, such as between Toyota and Idemitsu, and advancements in sulfide electrolytes highlight Japan's commitment to revolutionizing storage solutions. New Delhi, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Japan solid electrolyte was valued at US$ 0.42 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 1.31 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 13.24% during the forecast period 2024–2032. The demand dynamics of Japan's solid electrolyte market are being reshaped by a confluence of technological advancements, environmental policies, and shifting consumer preferences. Japan's focus on innovation is evident as it leads in patent filings for battery technologies, with over 500 new applications in the past year. This commitment to technological progress is driving demand for solid electrolytes, which are central to the next generation of batteries. The domestic market for advanced batteries is poised to grow rapidly, with forecasts suggesting the production of 200 gigawatt-hours annually by 2030. Moreover, the presence of over 100 research institutions dedicated to energy storage solutions underscores the nation's strategic emphasis on solid electrolyte development. Request Free Sample Pages @ Environmental policies are another crucial factor influencing demand in the solid electrolyte market. Japan's stringent emissions reduction targets, which aim for a 46% cut from 2013 levels by 2030, are encouraging industries to adopt cleaner technologies. This policy framework has catalyzed investment in solid electrolyte research, with government funding exceeding 10 billion yen annually. Additionally, Japan has implemented over 200 regulatory measures to support sustainable energy, further driving the demand for solid-state solutions. The transportation sector, responsible for 20% of the country's carbon emissions, is under pressure to transition to cleaner alternatives, thus boosting the demand for solid-state batteries in electric vehicles. Consumer preferences are shifting towards more sustainable and efficient energy solutions, impacting the Japan solid electrolyte market dynamics. The global trend towards greener technologies is mirrored in Japan, where consumer electronics sales featuring advanced battery technologies have surpassed 50 million units annually. The Japanese market for electric vehicles is also expanding, with registrations exceeding 1 million units in the past year. This burgeoning interest in sustainable products has prompted companies to integrate solid-state solutions to meet consumer demand. Consequently, solid electrolyte manufacturers are increasingly capitalizing on these trends, making strategic investments to capture market share in this evolving landscape. Key Findings in Japan Solid Electrolyte Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 1.32 million CAGR 13.24% By Type Solid Polymer (62%) By Application Electric Vehicle Battery (59%) Top Trends

Increasing demand for electric vehicles accelerates solid-state battery adoption.

Advancements in solid electrolyte materials improve battery performance and safety. Integration of solid-state technology in consumer electronics and renewable energy systems. Top Drivers

Government incentives and policies supporting clean energy and electric mobility initiatives.

Rising consumer preference for longer-lasting, safer, and more efficient batteries. Strategic partnerships and investments in research and development for innovation. Top Challenges

High production costs and scalability issues hinder widespread market adoption.

Technical difficulties in achieving desired ionic conductivity and stability levels. Competition from established liquid electrolyte technology impedes rapid market penetration.

Japan's Strategic Advances in Solid Polymer Electrolytes Transform Markets and Makes the Position of Solid Polymer More Dominant with Revenue Share of Over 62%

Manufacturers of solid polymer electrolytes in Japan solid electrolyte market are seizing the burgeoning opportunities in the market with dynamic strategies and innovations. As of 2023, Japan hosts more than 200 companies involved in the development and production of these electrolytes, with the market poised to reach a value of $1.3 billion USD by 2025. Companies like Panasonic and Hitachi are leading the charge, investing heavily in research and development to push the boundaries of solid polymer technology. Panasonic, for instance, has dedicated an R&D facility employing over 150 scientists solely focused on enhancing the ionic conductivity and thermal stability of these materials. With the global production of electric vehicles (EVs) projected to hit 30 million annually by 2030, these advancements are crucial for capturing a significant market share and meeting the demand for efficient, safe, and lightweight batteries.

Beyond the automotive sector, manufacturers are capitalizing on the rising need for renewable energy storage solutions. Japan's renewable energy storage capacity is anticipated to soar to 90 GWh by 2025, creating substantial demand for solid polymer electrolytes in stationary storage systems. Companies like Toray Industries in the Japan solid electrolyte market are not just innovating but also forming strategic partnerships with international firms to expand their technological capabilities and market reach. The supportive government policies, including subsidies and incentives for green technology, further fuel this growth, providing manufacturers a fertile ground for scaling production and driving down costs. This vibrant market landscape not only promises robust domestic sales but also positions Japanese manufacturers as global leaders in solid electrolyte technology. Their reputation for quality and innovation in electronics and automotive industries gives them a competitive edge, as they aim to set new standards and capture international markets.

Electric Vehicle Battery to Remain at Top In Japan Solid Electrolyte Market and Contribute More than 59% Revenue

The future outlook for solid electrolyte market in Japan's electric vehicle (EV) battery market is bolstered by a combination of policy support and technological innovation. The Japanese government, through its ambitious carbon neutrality goals, is aiming to phase out gasoline-powered vehicles by the mid-2030s, which has spurred a national focus on advancing battery technology. As of 2023, Japan's government has committed $2 billion toward solid-state battery research as part of its strategy to maintain a competitive edge in the global EV market. Furthermore, Japan has become a hub for patent filings related to solid-state battery technology, with over 5,000 patents filed in the last five years.

The burgeoning demand for electric vehicles is shaping the solid electrolyte market landscape in Japan. By 2023, the country had produced over 1 million electric vehicles, with a significant portion being exported to international markets. This production boom is pushing manufacturers to adopt solid-state batteries that promise extended range and enhanced safety features. Notably, Japanese automaker Toyota has announced plans to release a solid-state battery-powered vehicle by 2025, illustrating the industry's commitment to this technology. Additionally, the domestic market for EVs has seen a notable increase in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) projects, with over 200 active initiatives aimed at leveraging EV batteries for energy storage and grid stability.

Technological advancements are accelerating the rate of solid electrolyte adoption. Japanese companies are pioneering the development of sulfide-based solid electrolytes, known for their high ionic conductivity and mechanical strength. In 2023, Sumitomo Electric Industries unveiled a new production line capable of manufacturing 100,000 solid-state battery cells annually, marking a significant step toward mass production. Moreover, collaborations between universities and industry players have resulted in prototype solid-state batteries that can operate efficiently at temperatures below freezing, addressing a common challenge for battery performance. These innovations position Japan as a leader in the transition to safer and more efficient EV battery technologies.

Key Research Breakthroughs In Japan Solid Electrolyte Market

Hydride Ion-Conducting Solid Electrolytes

In December 2023: Researchers at the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research have developed a solid electrolyte capable of transporting hydride ions (H−) at room temperature. This material was prepared using ball-milling and annealing processes, achieving a 100% conversion of titanium to titanium hydride (TiH2) with an optimal strontium value of at least 0.2. This development provides material design guidelines for hydride ion-conducting solid electrolytes and aims to improve performance and create electrode materials that can reversibly absorb and release hydrogen.

High-Temperature Phase Stabilization of Li3PS4

In June 2023: Scientists at Osaka Metropolitan University have successfully stabilized the high-temperature phase of Li3PS4 (α-Li3PS4) at room temperature through rapid heating. This phase exhibits exceptional ionic conductivity, making it a promising material for all-solid-state batteries. This work was supported by the Japan Science and Technology Agency and the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science.

High-Entropy Superionic Conductors

In July 2023: A recent study published by researchers at Tokyo Institute of Technology has introduced a new strategy to produce solid electrolytes with enhanced lithium-ion conductivity. This approach aims to design solid electrolytes suitable for millimeter-thick battery electrodes, potentially overcoming existing limitations in battery design.

Japan Solid Electrolyte Market Key Players



Ampecra Inc

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

MITSUI MINING & SMELTING CO.,LTD.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

NEI Corporation

Ohara Inc.

Solid Power, Inc.

TDK Global Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation:

By Type



Ceramic



Oxides



Nitrides



Lithium



Hydrogen



Anode



Sulfur

Others Solid Polymer

By Application



Thin-Film Battery



Renewable Energy Storage Devices



Smart Cards



Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)Tags



Portable Electronics



Defibrillators



Pacemakers

Wireless Sensors

Electric Vehicle Battery

Power Plants

Mining & Metals Others

