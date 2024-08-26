Mugham Unites Music Enthusiasts Around Globe

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Being one of the oldest musical styles in the East, mugham music never ceases to amaze enthusiasts around the globe, serving as a major element in uniting people.

The mugham contains seven main modes - Rast, Shur, Segah (are especially common), Shushtar, Bayaty-Shiraz, Chahargah, Humayun, and three collateral kinds - Shahnaz, Sarendj, and Chaargah in some other form.

August 26 is recognized as the International Day of Azerbaijani Mugham as well as the celebration of music from the countries along the Silk Road.

In 2010, the decision made by the mayor's office of Niagara, Canada, and the management of the Niagara International Chamber Music Festival reaffirmed the global significance of mugham music, a national treasure of Azerbaijan.

The day holds a special place for music enthusiasts both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has played a major role in promoting mugham art worldwide.

Thanks to the efforts of the First Vice-President, UNESCO proclaimed Azerbaijani Mugham a "Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity" (2008). The Mugham art entered the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2008.

At the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the International World of Mugham Festival was held in the country for the first time in 2009. Music experts from other countries took part in a symposium held along the festival.

Since the 20th century, mugham has gained wide recognition in the global cultural arena.

Azerbaijan's prominent composers used mugham in their music pieces.

Fikrat Amirov pioneered the symphonic mugham genre with three symphonic mugams - "Shur", "Kurd-Ovshary" in 1948, and "Gulustan Bayati-Shiraz" in 1971.

Uzeyir Hajibayli composed the opera "Leyli and Majnun" based on mugham.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr