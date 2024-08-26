Death rate in Gaza due to Israeli air strikes surpasses 40,400 Palestinians

(MENAFN) Since the onset of the Israeli occupation’s offensive against the Gaza Strip in October 2023, reports from the Palestinian of Health have documented the deaths of at least 40,405 Palestinian civilians and injuries to more than 93,468 others, with a significant number of the being children. The escalation of violence has led to widespread suffering, with numerous massacres reported, including three recent on Palestinian families within the Gaza Strip. In the past 24 hours alone, hospitals have received 71 deceased individuals and 112 wounded.



The situation remains dire, with many of the deceased and injured still trapped under rubble or scattered in the streets. The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have reportedly obstructed ambulance and civil defense crews, preventing them from reaching those in need. This ongoing blockade and the continuous shelling have exacerbated the crisis, as the IOF has targeted residential areas, streets, and gatherings of displaced civilians.



The Israeli offensive has persisted for 324 consecutive days, characterized by relentless air strikes and artillery bombardments. This prolonged assault has resulted in numerous civilian casualties and has contributed to a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The violence and destruction have led to widespread suffering and a catastrophic situation, with Israel’s actions being described as a deliberate act of genocide against the Palestinian people.

