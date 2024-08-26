Israeli military issues evacuation orders for Palestinians in central Gaza

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Israeli issued an urgent evacuation order for residents in an area east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, which had previously been designated as a “humanitarian area.” Avichay Adraee, an army spokesperson, announced on X that the area, marked on a map, was now considered a “dangerous combat area,” and urged all residents and displaced people to evacuate immediately to the western region of Al-Mawasi for their safety.



In response, the Gaza media office confirmed that the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, a crucial medical facility, is not within the newly defined “red zone” as specified by Israeli authorities. This clarification comes amid ongoing confusion and concern over the safety of designated humanitarian zones.



Throughout the ten-month conflict with Gaza, Israel has repeatedly ordered mass evacuations to what it calls “safe” or “humanitarian” areas. However, human rights groups and international observers have condemned these orders, citing significant suffering and risks for Palestinians, including attacks by Israeli forces while en route to or within these so-called safe zones.



The Israeli offensive, which has been ongoing since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, has resulted in over 40,300 Palestinian deaths, primarily affecting women and children, and over 93,000 injuries, according to local health authorities. The blockade on Gaza has exacerbated the crisis, leading to severe shortages of essential supplies like food, clean water, and medicine. The International Court of Justice has also called for a halt to military operations in Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded in early May.

MENAFN26082024000045015839ID1108601430